Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Mythic Quest Season 4 finale.After last week's episode of Mythic Quest, it was looking like the series might be getting ready to end. Ian (Rob McElhenney) resigned from Mythic Quest, while Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) prepared to move to the Netherlands to be with Storm (Chase Yi) – that is, until David (David Hornsby) offered her the chance to be the sole Creative Director of MQ. Additionally, Brad (Danny Pudi) returned to MQ armed with a zip drive from Anna (Karolina Szymczak) that would be used to steal money from Playpen players. There was an ending being set up where MQ and Playpen could go on, even though things would be different.

Now, though, after the Season 4 finale of Mythic Quest and the release of its excellent new spin-off series, Side Quest, it's clear that this show probably isn't going anywhere just yet – nor should it. The Season 4 finale takes some surprising and exciting risks that are going to shake up the series moving forward, both inside and outside of MQ. The wildest of these is, of course, that surprising cliffhanger ending.

In the Season 4 Finale of 'Mythic Quest,' Ian Lets Poppy Go