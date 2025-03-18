Mythic Quest Studios is under new management. Apple TV+'s hit game development comedy is nearing the end of its fourth season and David Hornsby's mild-mannered David Brittlesbee is just about done with Ian Grimm (Rob McElhenney). Collider can share an exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming penultimate episode of the run, which sees David call the game's creator to fire him and rub it in personally by disparaging him in front of the development team. Titled "Telephone," Episode 9 will follow his desperate efforts to keep everything afloat with Ian out of the picture and Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) weighing a serious life change.

In the video, a furious David walks through the studio with Ian on the phone from the golf course where he's taken up a bet against Steph Curry that is going very poorly. Stepped on for the last time, the executive producer declares that this time, "I'm f---ing you," and seeks a "clean slate" by getting rid of Ian. It's the culmination of his growing frustration not just with the MMO's creator, but his "creative soulmate" Poppy and their clashing egos too. He's especially sick of being lied to and left out of the loop on everything with the Elysium expansion and Poppy's move to the Netherlands, which also comes as a slight shock to Ian. With Mythic Quest facing the uncertainty of an ever-changing video game industry, David is determined to actually give the team an idea of the company's direction without Ian. Once he hangs up, however, he gets the worst news from Anthony that the new expansion from Ian and Poppy is phenomenal, which again shows how important the pair are to the company.

Season 4 of Mythic Quest has largely revolved around the idea of work/life balance, a concept very relevant to the reality of the video game industry where crunch culture runs rampant. That especially came to a head earlier this season with the big blowout fight between Ian and Poppy, who both have completely different visions of their futures. Though their relationship has been a throughline for the series that they've always managed to salvage, the two finally got to the root of their problems in an ugly spat about what they want from life, leaving Poppy wanting to get as far away from Ian as possible. The final two episodes will look to wrap their storyline while addressing the other rising stars and relationship dramas in the office.

'Mythic Quest' Is About to Go on a 'Side Quest'

As Season 4 is about to draw to a close, the world of Mythic Quest is opening up with the new spin-off series Side Quest. Formerly known as Mere Mortals, the mini-anthology will finally make its debut on March 26, over two years since it was first announced. Main series creative trio McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz are still involved as executive producers, but Ashly Burch, John Howell Harris, and Katie McElhenney will be taking the reins for this project, which delves into the lives of everyone within and around Mythic Quest, from the employees to the players.

It's designed somewhat like the departure episodes of the mothership series, complete with a mix of familiar faces and high-profile guests alike, including Derek Waters, Anna Konkle, William Stanford Davis, Bria Henderson, Annamarie Kasper, Esai Morales, Rome Flynn, Leonard Robinson, Shalita Grant, and Gary Kraus. All four episodes will drop at once following the Season 4 finale, making it the perfect way to keep the adventure going for another round.

Mythic Quest Season 4, Episode 9 airs on Apple TV+ this Wednesday, March 19. Check out the exclusive sneak peek in the player above.