Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Mythic Quest Season 4 finale.The will-they-won't-they relationship is a true sitcom staple, present in a number of classics, from Cheers, to Friends, and more recently, to Abbott Elementary. A less common subgenre of this trope is the codependent friendship that teeters the line between romantic and platonic, where the pairing in question acts like a couple, but doesn't necessarily ever cross that line. This aptly describes the dynamic between Mythic Quest's Ian Grimm (Rob McElhenney) and Poppy Li (Charlotte Nicdao). They have always been especially close, but for a long time, it looked like the show would never go there. As of the Mythic Quest Season 4 finale, though, Ian and Poppy have officially kissed.

There always seemed to be an almost zero chance that Mythic Quest would ever cross this particular line with Ian and Poppy, particularly because of the way that they met. Ian was giving a guest lecture for a class that Poppy was taking 15 years ago, back when she was in college. She told him that his first and least successful game was what made her go into this career, then accidentally insulted him in the process. He quickly became her mentor, and she started working for him. They have since become partners and best friends, and it looked like the show had thrown romance out the window for them, with their platonic "I love you" in the Season 3 finale. Season 4 explores a shift in their dynamic and what they mean to each other, and after the kiss, things are definitely going to be very different between the two of them in Season 5.

Ian and Poppy's Dynamic Already Changed in 'Mythic Quest' Season 4