It's almost time to head back to the office and get back to developing video games with Rob McElhenney. Apple TV+ has announced that Season 4 of its acclaimed workplace comedy Mythic Quest is set to return early next year on January 29. With the confirmation of when the team will be back under the fluorescent lights of Mythic Quest Studios, the streamer also shared our first look at the upcoming episodes with six new images checking in with all the employees as work gets back underway. Fittingly, David Brittlesbee (David Hornsby) is standing next to a screen with "Welcome Back" written on it, showing he's ready to try and help everyone through another stressful season of running a popular MMO.

Season 3 of Mythic Quest debuted just over two years ago, meaning it's been a minute since viewers have last seen the team at work. When last the studio was open, everyone was scrambling to come up with an expansion to the titular game while taking some important next steps in their relationships with each other. For Season 4, there are new challenges to navigate as the video game industry continues to shift in many different directions. Amid the clashing egos and rising stars of the office, everyone will be seeking a better work-life balance this time around to live more fulfilling lives. With how complex it is to keep gamers coming back to their title over and over again, however, that goal is easier said than done.

One immediate challenge standing in the way of Mythic Quest Studios' success will be the new studio of creatives on the block led by Dana (Imani Hakim) with Brad (Dani Pudi) and Jo (Jessie Ennis). They ended Season 3 vowing to take down Mythic Quest with a project of their own, and they're looking mighty confident in one image. Together, they've formed a super team determined to prove themselves with new opportunities, making a formidable new rival for McElhenney's Ian Grim and company. The rest of the main cast will be back on board as well, including Charlotte Nicdao, Ashly Burch, and Naomi Ekperigin.

The 'Mythic Quest' World Is Expanding Soon With 'Side Quest'

As Mythic Quest Season 4 nears its end, viewers won't have to wait to jump right back into the world of the hit MMO. In addition to McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz's flagship series, the spinoff formerly known as Mere Mortals will make its debut on March 26, the same day as the season finale. Now titled Side Quest, the show will be an anthology, expanding into the lives of everyone impacted by the success of the game, from employees to players and beyond. McElhenney will still be on board in a starring role alongside an expansive cast of talent including Anna Konkle, Derek Waters, William Stanford Davis, Bria Henderson, Rome Flynn, Leonard Robinson, Gary Kraus, Annamarie Kasper, Esai Morales, Shalta Grant, and many more. Burch joined John Howell Harris and Katie McElhenney to develop and executive produce the series with other executive producers including Ganz, McElhenney, Hornsby, Day, Todd Biermann, Nick Frenkel, Michael Rotenberg, Margaret Boykin, and Genevieve Jones.

Mythic Quest Season 4 debuts with two episodes on January 29. Check out the first images in the gallery above.

Mythic Quest From the creatives behind It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia comes Mythic Quest, a comedy-drama series that stars Rob McElhenney and Charlotte Nicdao in the title roles. Set in a fictional game development studio for a game called Mythic Quest, the cast navigates the challenges of trying to keep a massively multiplayer online game running and profitable. At the same time, egos and personalities clash in the workplace, as creative directors, engineers, HR, writers, and monetization teams are forced to scale their ambitions appropriately for the sake of the project. Release Date February 7, 2020 Cast Rob McElhenney , Charlotte Nicdao , Ashly Burch , Jessie Ennis , David Hornsby Main Genre Comedy Seasons 3

