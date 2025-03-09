Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Mythic Quest Season 4, Episode 7.Mythic Quest finds a way to mix things up with each season, but every season has certain staples. These include a departure episode (with Season 4's coming up next week), as well as a massive blow-up fight between Ian Grimm (Rob McElhenney) and Poppy Li (Charlotte Nicdao). Season 4 has been planting the seeds for this fight since its premiere. At the start of the season, Poppy started inserting boundaries into her relationship with Ian, primarily because she was dating Storm (Chase Yi). This caused a major rift that nearly turned into a fight when Poppy pranked Ian for worrying about her, but this temporarily went out the window when Ian learned that Poppy was pregnant.

Poppy's pregnancy brought her and Ian back together and closer than ever, but it was only a matter of time before they got into a big fight. They were in denial about a number of issues, as Poppy decided that she didn't need boundaries anymore because she was scared of having a kid. Meanwhile, Ian led himself and Poppy to believe that he could step up as a co-parent, when he couldn't even do that for Pootie (Elisha Henig). Now, Ian and Poppy have finally gotten into their explosive fight this season, but this is different from their past fights. This is an argument that has been a long time coming, and it was absolutely brutal to watch, but they can no longer ignore these problems.

Ian and Poppy Finally Fight in 'Mythic Quest's Latest Episode

Image via Netflix

In Mythic Quest's latest episode, "The Room Where It Happens," Ian and Poppy finish the Elysium expansion, and they are both very proud of it. Ian wants to immediately start working on their next expansion, because that is just what he and Poppy do. She is hesitant to commit to another expansion, though, because she's starting to think more deeply about how things will change after the baby comes. Poppy can't bring herself to tell Ian that she doesn't want to start another expansion yet, and she doesn't have to, because Dana (Imani Hakim) then shows up to talk to them about her game.

Dana wants help with her game, but Ian wants to work on the expansion. They normally wouldn't help her out, but Poppy wants to put off the discussion about the expansion, so she and Ian take Dana out for lunch to talk about the game. While out for a meal, Ian advises Dana to make an essentially identical version of her game, Twilight Forest. When Dana asks Ian and Poppy what they will do when the baby comes, though, they can't ignore the issue anymore. Ian wants Poppy to come right back to work after maternity leave, and to even bring the baby to work with her, but Poppy doesn't like this idea. Ian wants to just add a baby to their existing dynamic, but Poppy wants to change the dynamic in order to live a different life for her baby.

Ian and Poppy Need This Fight in 'Mythic Quest' Season 4