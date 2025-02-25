When Mythic Quest's murder mystery party turned into a proposal from Dana (Imani Hakim) to Rachel (Ashly Burch), it pulled off a fantastic twist. That wasn't the only twist of the episode, though; in the very last scene, Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) complained about the taste of the gummy worms she was eating, and Carol (Naomi Ekperigin) pointed out that she might be pregnant. It initially looked like this would be a one-episode plotline, but at the start of this week's episode, Poppy tells Ian (Rob McElhenney) that she's pregnant and she's going to keep the baby.

There are a number of ways that Mythic Quest could have written around Nicdao's real-life pregnancy, and the choice to write this into the show is a bold and exciting one. Poppy having a baby is a major change, especially because Mythic Quest takes place primarily in a workplace that lacks traditional boundaries. Additionally, Poppy is a womanchild who can barely take care of herself and has a very poor work-life balance. This storyline is a huge risk and a major shake-up for Mythic Quest, and it's already paying off.

Poppy's Pregnancy is a Hilarious Storyline for 'Mythic Quest' Season 4

Image via Apple TV+

Mythic Quest is a show that continues to be inventive with each new season, both by heightening the emotional stakes, and by introducing new and funny storylines. Poppy's pregnancy has already made for a truly hilarious episode, and this will likely continue from here on out. At the start of the episode, Ian walks in on a horrified Poppy, who has just taken 25 pregnancy tests and has urine all over her hands. She is happy about the baby but panicked about what sort of mother she will be, so Ian reassures her and holds her hands.

Ian's quest to comfort Poppy in this episode is absolutely hilarious. Her urine gets all over his hands, and later, he uses video games to help her practice her parenting skills. Mythic Quest doesn't have any baby games, though, so they use a restaurant game and a shooter game, which go about as well as can be expected. This is all very funny, but it also pushes Poppy to a new and vulnerable place, as she worries about being responsible for a child and doing right by that child. As Poppy's pregnancy continues, Mythic Quest has already set up a compelling emotional storyline to explore alongside the sillier antics.

Poppy's Pregnancy Allows 'Mythic Quest' to Revisit Its Biggest Loose End

Image via Apple TV+

A major reveal towards the end of Season 1 of Mythic Quest was that the popular Mythic Quest streamer, Pootie Shoe (Elisha Henig), was actually Ian's son, Brendan. It was a heartbreaking and surprisingly serious reveal that recontextualized quite a bit about Ian's character. The last Mythic Quest saw of Pootie, he left his meeting with Ian after making it clear that he was going to stop fighting to pursue a relationship with him. Pootie hasn't been seen on the show since then, even though his mother, Shannon (Alanna Ubach), still returns on occasion for casual hookups with Ian.

With Poppy becoming a parent, Mythic Quest is in the perfect position to address its longstanding elephant in the room: that Ian is a parent and an absent one at that. When Ian cannot comfort Poppy with his parenting video games, she meets up with Shannon for advice. Poppy tells Shannon that she's afraid of being a bad mother and acknowledges how well Pootie turned out. Shannon then reassures Poppy by telling her about her own parenting mistakes and saying that mistakes are normal. It's a sweet scene, but it also segues into a heavier topic.

When Poppy jokes about Ian's inability to help her stop panicking, Shannon tells her that parenting is not Ian's thing. She says that Ian wants to help, but that when things get too hard, and he can't be the hero, he gives up and runs. Poppy doesn't respond to this, and then later, she tells her baby's father, Storm (Chase Yi), that she is pregnant. Storm is still planning to go to the Netherlands for five months for work, though, so if Ian doesn't help, Poppy is in this alone — at least for now. Instead of working through all of this, Poppy goes into denial and decides to throw herself into the expansion, just like Ian tried to do earlier after the games didn't help her.

'Mythic Quest' Continues to Explore Ian and Poppy's New Dynamic in Season 4