Mythic Quest may have been thrown off early on by the pandemic and subsequent quarantine, but it proceeded forward in stride thanks to a strong cast and continuous inspiration in the ever-changing video game industry. Bringing in interesting and conflict-laden characters, heightened by the natural drama of the game world, has kept the series fresh as it and the characters continue to evolve. Now, Mythic Quest is back with a fourth season that proves the series has never been better. In Season 4, Mythic Quest finds wildly new situations within and without gaming to provide fresh and exceptional opportunities for its cast and characters, resulting in the continuation of one of the most charming shows on TV.

What Is 'Mythic Quest' Season 4 About?

In Mythic Quest Season 4, Ian Grimm (Rob McElhenney) and Poppy Liwanag (Charlotte Nicdao) attempt to push their new Mythic Quest project Elysium, but find their creative partnership once again challenged in multiple ways. Ian has difficulty in the face of Poppy's connection with her new boyfriend/intellectual partner Storm (Chase Yi), which has significant consequences as the season progresses. Meanwhile, the two are also struggling with the company's focus on the continually rising star of Dana (Imani Hakim), whose relationship with Rachel (Ashly Burch) is similarly tense as the pair fall on opposites of the creative/producer divide. It's a tightly wound (yet still comedic) set of situations that allow the MQ team to focus on what really matters: the characters.

Season 4 is all about character evolution, and it brings out the best from the cast. Nicdao is excellent this season, as her character's relationship with Storm brings out new layers in the usually anxious and self-conscious Poppy. Hakim is also exceptional, her long-suffering Dana dealing with relationship pressures and newfound fame in an industry where there's always a bigger (or younger) fish. Both characters' stories provide ample opportunity to give the talented leads new things to do, consequently evolving their characters in unexpected directions, and it works. McElhenney is great as the unyielding constant of Ian, who grows slowly but who is forced to contend with not being the only intellectual inspiration in Poppy's life, and his goodnatured (at least when it comes to Poppy) yet out-of-touch nature is used to hilarious effect throughout Season 4. Additional shout-out to Jessie Ennis' Jo, who remains as hilarious as ever.

Given the centrality of video games and game development in the series (for obvious reasons), many moments in prior seasons have been driven by games: making new ones, improving old ones, getting or keeping players, etc. However, Season 4 branches out in its story beyond games proper, taking surprising swings alongside some of the series' funniest set pieces and most complicated plotlines yet. These include a charming murder mystery that's both fun and relevant to character development, an Ian-programmed game for Poppy that resulted in my loudest laugh at an episode of TV in some time, and a Danny Pudi-narrated episode that's a real charmer (with a beautiful finale).

'Mythic Quest' Season 4 Finds New Life by Pushing Boundaries

Image via Apple TV+

Altogether, Season 4 breathes new life in the series by reaching outside its typical boundaries. It's hard to discuss the narrative as a whole without spoiling certain plot pivots, but the narrative introduces some big changes alongside unexpected moments that evolve the story significantly beyond its programming-centric core. It's grounded enough in gaming and its typical issues for series fans, but expands in novel ways that produce surprising new directions for beloved characters. Some of the wild swings between episodes, combined with stories that extend well beyond gaming, contribute to a slightly unmoored feeling at times, but overall, it's a strong season that allows strong performers to do some of their best work yet.

Video gaming is a drastically changing industry at present, and between overall changes, games journalism, and AI, there are numerous avenues that could have been traveled by a new Mythic Quest season. The series does create new inroads into those traditional plotlines, but finds wildly new situations to construct fresh story opportunities. Mythic Quest was already a must-see series, but Season 4 is easily one of its best yet, providing a strong showcase for everyone involved.

Mythic Quest Season 4 premieres January 29 on Apple TV+.

9 10 Review Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Mythic Quest Mythic Quest is at its best in Season 4, finding wildly new avenues outside gaming to evolve characters and provide fresh opportunities for the series. Release Date February 7, 2020 Network Apple TV+ Showrunner Charlie Day Cast Rob McElhenney Ian Grimm

Charlotte Nicdao Poppy Li

Sam Witwer Rachel

See All Cast & Crew Stream Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming Pros & Cons The team behind the series uses interesting scenarios to propel wildly new situations, creating strong opportunities for the talented cast in unexpected ways.

Many characters evolve considerably with great moments, with Poppy and Dana given particularly memorable times to shine.

Particular set pieces are among the series' best, with a number of moments propelling hilarious comedy. A few situations move too quickly between episodes with regard to plot or character development.

Watch on Apple TV+