David Hornsby’s sad man energy is really bringing the vibes down in an exclusive to Collider sneak peek of this week’s Mythic Quest episode. Now three episodes into the fourth season work has never felt so humdrum, as this week Ian (Rob McElhenney), Jo (Jessie Ennis), and David (Hornsby) fight to regain their creative drive and purpose. After a full two years since stepping back into the gaming studio, audiences are already off to the races, as Ian and Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) attempt to continue to look outside the box (or in this case, the MMORPG), and come up with new ideas to keep their followers hooked on their content. Returning to the fold for more business and nerding out, Danny Pudi (Community), Ashly Burch (Horizon Zero Dawn), Naomi Ekperigin (Bob’s Burgers) and Imani Hakim (Everybody Hates Chris) are clocking in alongside the aforementioned quartet to keep the Apple TV+ series online.

As we mentioned at the top, Hornsby’s David is going through it in the upcoming episode of the laugh-out-loud workplace comedy. The studio’s executive producer is questioning the meaning of life after a cancelled meeting, but his co-worker, Jo, simply doesn’t have time for it. That’s because the once driven and bent on world domination personal assistant is feeling jaded by the industry these days and is tossing over the idea of a career change. Bringing it back to himself, Ian realizes (thanks to his friends’ depressive spirals) that he and Poppy were meant to go out on one of their Warrior Within days. Spotting a chance to get the creative juices flowing for not just him but also David and Jo, Ian invites the pair to partake in this incredibly important day, and the trio embarks on an afternoon of margaritas and brainstorming.

Wait! Where Have I Seen That Man Before?

We’re presuming that by “that man” you mean Mythic Quest’s star, creator, executive producer, and writer, McElhenney. While you may know him as the bff of Ryan Reynolds and co-owner of the Welsh football club, Wrexham A.F.C., there’s an even better chance that you know him as one of the faces behind It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Along with starring as the Jesus-fearing, Fight Milk-loving, cut-off-wearing, and recently out and proud Ronald McDonald — better known by his nickname, Mac — McElhenney is also the co-creator and developer of the hit FX series alongside his fellow co-stars, Charlie Day and Glenn Howerton. The shadow of It’s Always Sunny is a big one, with Day also serving alongside McElhenney and Megan Ganz as a co-creator of Mythic Quest. Audiences may also recognize Hornsby as Rickety Cricket from the raucous comedy series.

Check out our exclusive sneak peek of this week’s Mythic Quest episode above and get caught up now with episodes streaming on Apple TV+.