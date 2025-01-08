Rob McElhenney is making his dreams become a reality in the trailer for Mythic Quest’s upcoming fourth season. Set to roll the dice on its latest installment on January 29, the Apple TV+ series will see the staff of Oubliette Studios get back into the office, where plenty of workplace-centered comedic drama will pick up as new games are discovered, and old ones are improved upon. Joining McElhenney (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) in reprising their roles from previous seasons is a lineup that includes Danny Pudi (Community), David Hornsby (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Charlotte Nicdao (The Strange Chores), Imani Hakim (Everybody Hates Chris), Naomi Ekperigin (Bob’s Burgers), Ashly Burch (Horizon Zero Dawn) and Jessie Ennis (The Flight Attendant).

In the debut trailer for Mythic Quest’s fourth season, it’s obvious that everyone at the gaming studio is ready to get the gears grinding and get back to work - well, almost everyone. Ian (McElhenney) may have some new ideas on the horizon, but it’ll be hard to get them made with the new It girl - Dana (Hakim) - still basking in the spotlight of her money-making creation, GrimPop. Meanwhile, David (Hornsby) is finally giving the employees what they’ve been longing for - plenty of time to brainstorm and develop their ideas - while things are heating up for Poppy (Nicdao), who embarks on a new relationship. Ian grapples with an AI creation that hits a little too close to home and David is forced to step out of the office after he’s served papers to appear in front of a judge in Washington, D.C. All in all, the latest season is shaping up to be the most fast-paced yet, which will delight fans who have been waiting since last year for fresh episodes.

What Else Does Apple TV+ Have On Its Docket?

Coming into the new year with an unbridled fury, Apple TV+ is hitting audiences with fresh content right and left. It’s all about giving fans what they want with the highly-anticipated return of the Silo arriving at the tail end of 2024. With just two episodes left in the show’s second season, there are plenty of secrets to unravel before the credits roll on the latest installment of the Rebecca Ferguson-led production. It’s also a wonderful time to be a Severance fan, with answers on their way after an excruciatingly long wait period of two years between the first and second seasons. Adam Scott, Britt Lower, and the rest of the employees at Lumon Industries are slated to get back to work just around the corner when the first episode airs on January 17.

Check out the trailer for Season 4 of Mythic Quest above and tune in for the premiere on January 29. In the meantime, get caught up on the first three seasons now on Apple TV+.

Your changes have been saved Mythic Quest From the creatives behind It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia comes Mythic Quest, a comedy-drama series that stars Rob McElhenney and Charlotte Nicdao in the title roles. Set in a fictional game development studio for a game called Mythic Quest, the cast navigates the challenges of trying to keep a massively multiplayer online game running and profitable. At the same time, egos and personalities clash in the workplace, as creative directors, engineers, HR, writers, and monetization teams are forced to scale their ambitions appropriately for the sake of the project. Release Date February 7, 2020 Cast Rob McElhenney , Ashley Burch , Jessie Ennis , Imani Hakim , David Hornsby , Charlotte Nicdao , Danny Pudi F. Murray Abraham , Naomi Ekperigin Main Genre Comedy Seasons 4 Story By charlie day Writers Charlie Day Streaming Service(s) AppleTV+ Directors Charlotte Nicdao Showrunner Charlie Day Expand

WATCH ON APPLE TV+