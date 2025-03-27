Apple TV+'s March lineup has been stacked. From Peter Craig's brand-new series Dope Thief starring Brian Tyree Henry and Wagner Moura to the star-studded The Studio led by the ever-brilliant Seth Rogen, there is something for everyone on the streamer this month. Another of the exciting new titles to debut on Apple TV+ is the hotly-anticipated spinoff series to the hugely popular Mythic Quest from the minds of Charlie Day, Megan Ganz, and Rob McElhenney.

Aptly titled Side Quest, the four-part series follows the lives of employees, players, and fans of the aforementioned Mythic Quest, the popular MMORPG at the heart of the original series. With some skepticism about the ability of this spinoff to maintain the high quality of the original series whilst venturing into different avenues of the world, it looks as if those skeptics have been proven wrong, at least if early reviews are to be believed.

On review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, the series has quickly earned a coveted 100% rating from critics, marking it as one of the best new shows on streaming. Whether or not this perfect rating can be maintained is unknown, but that takes nothing away from the fact that the spinoff has achieved the unthinkable in outscoring the huge 97% critical rating of the original. For McElhenney, Side Quest is now his highest-rated series on the review aggregator, outperforming the likes of Welcome to Wrexham and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Are Four Episodes of 'Side Quest' Enough?