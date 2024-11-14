With the Season 2 return of Silo mere hours away and Severance set to make its highly-anticipated comeback in the new year, Apple TV+ has its hands full of some incredibly hot titles. Today, the streamer announced that its comedy series, Mythic Quest, is slated for a two-episode Season 4 premiere on January 29, but that’s not all that fans of the Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz-created series have to look forward to because there’s more on the way. The platform revealed that the in-universe anthology series, Side Quest (previously titled Mere Mortals) will arrive on March 26, 2025, with all four episodes dropped at once for your binging pleasure. While the date may seem a bit far off, the off-shoots debut will come at the perfect time, with the fourth season of Mythic Quest winding down and passing the baton to its little series sibling. In addition to the premiere date announcement, the good folks behind the new production have also shared a lineup of first-look images, which you can see below.

First announced nearly two years ago, Side Quest has been a longtime in the making. Told in an anthology style and pacing, the off-shoot will dig into the lives of those who are closest to the game - employees, players, and the fandom. Filling out the cast from episode to episode will be familiar faces from both the Mythic Quest family and numerous other beloved shows and films, including McElhenney, Derek Waters (Drunk History), Anna Konkle (Pen15), William Stanford Davis (Abbott Elementary), Bria Henderson (The Good Doctor), Annamarie Kasper (AJ and the Queen), Esai Morales (La Bamba), Rome Flynn (Raising Dion), Leonard Robinson (Insecure), Shalita Grant (Mercy Street), and Gary Kraus (Barry).

The first lineup of images to come from the upcoming Apple TV+ off-shoot features a handful of the cast members, ranging from Konkle to Waters enjoying some pineapple drinks in a sunny locale to a dressed-up Morales delivering a speech with the Mythic Quest logo hanging behind him. Kasper holds onto a cello from what appears to be the same event that Morales is at, and Henderson, Flynn, and more hang out at a comic store.

Who’s Behind ‘Side Quest’?

As one would expect, there’s a lot of behind-the-scenes spill-over between Mythic Quest and its anthology spin-off. Ashly Burch, John Howell Harris and Katie McElhenney developed the project, while also serving with Ganz, Day, Rob McElhenney, David Hornsby, Todd Biermann, Nick Frenkel, Michael Rotenberg, Margaret Boykin and Genevieve Jones as executive producers.

Get caught up on the first three seasons of Mythic Quest before the fourth arrives on January 29, and keep your eyes peeled for more to come as we get closer to the March 26 arrival of Side Quest. Check out the first-look images above.

