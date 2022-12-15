One of Apple TV+’s biggest hits is the comedy Mythic Quest, which is currently airing its third season. Now, the streamer is getting ready to expand the world. Today, a spin-off series titled Mere Mortals has been officially announced!

Mythic Quest is a workplace comedy created by Its Always Sunny In Philadelphia co-creators Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day alongside Always Sunny writer Megan Ganz. The series is set inside a fictional video game studio as chaos ensues as the employees prepare for the next big update for its popular game. The series follows everyone in the company from the owner and creator, to the programmers, to play-testers. Now, Mere Mortals is primed to expand that focus. The new series will be an eight-episode “extension series” that will “explore the lives of employees, players, and fans who are impacted by the game.”

Not much more is known about the new series at this time. But, it is said to be in a similar vein to the “departure” episodes of the flagship series. Each season of the flagship series has a “departure” episode or two that breaks from the show's regular format to focus on a single character. Season 1 has the acclaimed "A Dark Quiet Death", which didn’t feature any of the main cast and instead brought in guest stars Jake Johnson and Cristin Milioti to show the life cycle of a different game and video game studio. Season 2 had a pair of episodes "Backstory!" and "Peter" which turned the focus to F. Murray Abraham’s character as his backstory is explored.

Mere Mortals is created by Ashly Burch, John Howell Harris, and Katie McElhenney. All three are writers for Mythic Quest and are well acquainted with the world. Burch also stars in the series and wrote the fan-favorite quarantine episode. McElhenney also wrote the previously mentioned acclaimed "A Dark Quiet Death". The new series will also see original Mythic Quest creators Ganz, Rob McElhenney, and Day serve as executive producers alongside David Hornsby, Nick Frenkel, Michael Rotenberg, Jason Altman, and Margaret Boykin.

AppleTV+ going all in on Mythic Quest is no surprise. It was one of the first series to premiere on the streamer and was almost instantly a big hit with fans and critics. The series was also renewed for a third and fourth season not long after the second season finished airing. Now it is just time to wait and see if Mere Mortals can capture the same magic.

Stay tuned to Collider for any future updates on Mere Mortals and watch Mythic Quest as it currently airs its third season on AppleTV+. Also, check out the trailer for Mythic Quest Season 3 below: