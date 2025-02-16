Mythic Quest has always had a knack for delivering unique episodes that could be standalone stories, and sometimes they even feel like movies, from its one departure episode each season to inventive yet grounded episodes in the present day like "Everlight" and "Peter." In this week's episode, "The Villain's Feast," which is the best episode of its fourth season so far, Mythic Quest takes its main characters to a mansion on a remote island for a murder mystery party in a classic murder mystery spoof that frequently references Agatha Christie.

Invited by a mysterious and anonymous host, Ian (Rob McElhenney), Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao), Dana (Imani Hakim), Rachel (Ashly Burch), David (David Hornsby), Carol (Naomi Ekperigin), Brad (Danny Pudi), and Poppy's boyfriend, Storm (Chase Yi) gather as guests for the party. Jo (Jessie Ennis) acts as their guide, giving them a set of instructions as left for her by the mysterious host, in order to play a game called The Villain's Feast — which is essentially just a fancier and more over-the-top version of Mafia. As the episode builds up to the mystery of who the host is and who the game assigned to be the "killer," it delivers a fantastic twist.

In 'Mythic Quest's Latest Episode, the Group Gathers for a Murder Mystery Party

Image via Apple TV+

In an added twist to this week's episode, the next boat out of the island does not leave until the following morning, so everyone is stuck there for the night. They all end up playing The Villain's Feast in spite of not knowing who the host is, some simply because they cannot leave, and others because they actually want to play. As the game goes on, everyone tries to figure out the identity of both the host and the game's killer, concluding that this is very likely the same person. As Rachel points out, the host would want to see the game play out, so they likely chose to attend the party and make themselves the killer.

This episode is a whole lot of fun, paying homage to classic murder mysteries like Clue and And Then There Were None while the mysterious killer takes people out one at a time. Naturally, because this is the MQ team, the deaths are staged to be extremely realistic, complete with fake blood. As many of the members of the group get distracted by personal drama, Rachel takes on the role of the detective and ultimately solves the case in a hilarious scene, complete with flashbacks.

'Mythic Quest' Uses the Murder Mystery to Explore Character Tensions

Image via Apple TV+

The framing of the murder mystery, combined with the remote and isolated setting, allows the episode to really dive into the character and relationship arcs that Mythic Quest has been exploring this season. David tries very hard to prove to the others that he can be fun and cool, driven by his growing loneliness and desire for connection, which have been evident throughout this season. Brad pretends his only cares are about money and power, but it becomes increasingly more obvious that he is continuing to soften and care more about his coworkers.

This season of Mythic Quest has been largely focused on the major shift in Ian and Poppy's dynamic since she started dating Storm. Ian feels like he is losing Poppy as she sets up more boundaries, spends less time with him, and works on creative projects with Storm. Poppy, on the other hand, feels smothered by Ian and is trying to find an identity and a life outside of her friendship with Ian. This conflict continues to escalate in this episode, as Poppy stages a "prank" to make it look like Storm is leading her on by pretending to be her boyfriend while flirting with other people behind her back.

Because Ian and Poppy's stasis is being codependent and reliant on each other, her pulling away is slowly unraveling him. Ian has been approaching this in a number of ways: first by trying to let her have her space, then by telling her how he feels (though he accidentally said it to her AI instead), then by trying to replace Poppy with David and Jo for a day. In this episode, Ian puts his pride aside when he believes that Poppy is going to get hurt, but it majorly backfires on him. While this episode's other storyline ends on a high note, this one ends on a much sadder one, with Ian left hurt and Poppy not understanding the ramifications of her cruel prank. Things are likely only going to get messier for these characters as the season continues, with Storm set to move to the Netherlands for work soon and Poppy possibly pregnant.

The Murder Mystery Ends in an Engagement for 'Mythic Quest's Best Couple