The internet is a wonderful thing full of an enormous cache of information available for consumption to anyone with a connection. Normally, this is great: with so much data so widely and easily accessible. Unfortunately, the internet also has a downside.

The fact that anyone can post something on the internet means there is bound to be a plethora of misinformation: movies are just another casualty. It's okay to speculate, but some stories take a life of their own that grows bigger than the movies that spurned them. Whether these myths started early and were popularized because of the internet or whether they originated on the world wide web, many of these myths have been deemed to be completely untrue by the people who worked on the films.

Oliver Phelps Wasn't Really Crying — 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2' (2011)

There was a lot of speculation regarding what happened behind the scenes in the Harry Potter movies. The final installment of the series was no stranger to these unconfirmed legends. Towards the film's end, Fred Weasley (David Phelps) is tragically killed during the movie's final battle. His identical twin brother, George (Oliver Phelps), is naturally devastated and bawls his eyes out as he embraces his family.

Many Potterheads like to point out that the real-life twins could only bear to film this scene once and that Oliver was crying for real because he couldn't imagine losing his twin. In reality, the scene wasn't that hard for them at all, which they later joked about together during Sydney's 2013 Supanova Convention.

Susan Backlinie Didn't Break Her Ribs — 'Jaws' (1975)

The opening scene of Jaws features a young girl named Chrissie (Susan Backlinie), who decides to go for a swim in the wee hours of the morning. She is brutally attacked by a great white shark and screams for help as she is helplessly pulled under.

Aside from the difficulties while shooting the film, rumors began to spread that Backlinie was screaming for real because the machine that shook her back and forth had actually broken her ribs. However, Backlinie later denied these allegations and clarified that there wasn't even a machine present — she was being "attacked" by a trained scuba diver.

There Was No Dead Munchkin — 'The Wizard of Oz' (1939)

One of the earliest myths to plague Hollywood was the widespread rumor that in The Wizard of Oz, the corpse of an actor who played one of the Munchkins can be seen in the back of one of the shots. This rumor, naturally, frightened many, as the prospect of a dead actor lying in the background while the cast blissfully continues the scene is horrifying.

Fortunately, there's nothing to be worried about. Not only is there no record of the Munchkin actors dying while on set, but the unidentified object was later confirmed to be a bird wandering around the studio. Good thing, too, because the movie is much easier to watch that way.

Jack Could Not Have Survived on the Door — 'Titanic' (1997)

Many movie fans often have a major bone to pick with Titanic. Towards the film's end, Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Rose (Kate Winslet) find themselves in the open water, struggling to survive. They find a floating door, which Rose climbs on. Jack, sadly, doesn't and succumbs to hypothermia in the freezing water.

Fans often state that Jack could have survived if Rose had just moved over. This isn't the case at all. The movie does show that Jack attempts to climb on the door, but the weight imbalance capsizes the floating piece of wreckage, which dumps both lovers into the water again. Not only this, but Mythbusters did a segment on the scene and had the same result. The only way they could keep the door afloat while both of them laid on top of it was by stuffing their lifejackets underneath it, but it's unlikely Jack and Rose would have thought to do so in such an extreme and taxing scenario.

The Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Lion Was Not Harmed

A few years ago, a photo began circulating on the internet apparently depicting the lion used in the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer introduction behind the scenes. The lion appears tied down to a table, seemingly being harmed to produce its signature roar.

Luckily, the photo was found to be a hoax. As it turns out, the lion, whose name was Leo, was not harmed. Leo passed away some time ago but has been the company mascot since 1957. The fake photo turned out to be an image of a different lion getting a CAT scan (no pun intended) that was photoshopped.

Nobody Ran Away Screaming — 'L'Arrivée d'un Train en Gare de la Ciotat' (1895)

This French film, known as The Arrival of a Train at La Ciotat Station in English, may not have been the first movie ever made, but it was one of the first to be shown in public. It was first shown at a fair by the Brothers Lumière. The movie was only a few seconds long and was pretty self-explanatory. It showed a train arriving at a station, moving towards the camera. There have been many reports that the audience, having never seen a movie before, screamed and ran away because they thought a train was really about to run them over.

The truth is, the audience may have been amazed, but there probably wasn't a single person who believed they were about to be hit by a train. This myth is likely the result of the Lumières exaggerating to try to sell tickets and is also likely the oldest myth in movie history.

The Rain Was Not Milk — 'Singin' in the Rain' (1952)

Singin' in the Rain is a classic musical film which had the privilege of being filmed and screened in Technicolor, which was certainly not typical for the time. During the iconic scene the title refers to, Gene Kelly sings a song in the rain as he dances up and down the street, full of romantic bliss. Many claim the rain was milk because water wouldn't show up very well on camera.

First of all, that's just disgusting. Imagine how the set would smell after hours of shooting under hot lights. Secondly, Gene Kelly's wife flat-out denied this rumor, stating bluntly, "it's not true." Thankfully, the directors were worried about the mess it would make, too.

There Was No Ghost — 'Three Men and a Baby' (1987)

Three Men and a Baby is an '80s comedy movie about three young fellows taking care of a baby abandoned by its mother right outside their bachelor pad. During one of the scenes, many were quick to point out that a ghost appears visible in the background of one of the shots. This, understandably, freaked out many viewers.

The production company, however, was quick to debunk the myth. The "ghost" was a cardboard cutout that was used in a cut scene in which Jack, Ted Danson's character, acts in a dog food commercial. The cutout was accidentally left on set. What's funny is that nobody noticed the cutout until the movie was released on home video.

Shirley Eaton Did Not Die — 'Goldfinger' (1964)

Early in the 007 film, Goldfinger, James Bond (Sir Sean Connery) awakens to find a dead woman covered in gold in his bed. Many rumors began to circulate claiming that Shirley Eaton, the actress who played Bond's dead lover, had died for real due to asphyxiation from being covered in gold paint. Fans assumed the worst after Eaton disappeared from the public eye not long after.

The main issue with this myth is that Eaton is still alive and well as of 2022. Although, being covered head-to-toe in actor paint can pose a serious health risk if left on for too long, you can actually: overheat from it.

There is No Subliminal Message — 'The Lion King' (1994)

There's a scene in The Lion King where Simba (Matthew Broderick) lays down on a cliff. A flurry of dust appears and seems to spell the word "sex." Many point to this as being one of Disney's many subliminal messages or an adult joke snuck into a kid's movie.

This wasn't true. The rumor started when a mother reported it to several political groups, who blew it out of proportion. Several animators have come forward and testified that it was actually an acknowledgment of the special effects team and that it spells "SFX." Not all are convinced by this explanation, however, it's pretty unlikely that Disney would include such a blatant innuendo on purpose, especially considering the backlash they received from it.

