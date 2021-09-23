Nintendo Switch Online is getting an expansion that allows members to play Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis games. The new membership plan will become available in late October. Not only will members have access to previous benefits from the service, but some titles, such as Mario Kart 64 can be played online with up to four players – this will mark the first time ever. Additional accessories are required, though, and will be sold separately.
Preorders for two new controllers that favor the original Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis controllers will be available at a later time, and will cost $49.99 each. These wireless controllers can be used to play the classic titles from the upcoming Nintendo Switch Online expansion.
More details about Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, including release date and price, will be revealed at a later date.
The lineup of Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis games the expansion is expected to launch with include these classics:
- Super Mario 64
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
- Mario Kart 64
- Star Fox 64
- Sin and Punishment
- Dr. Mario 64
- Mario Tennis 64
- WinBack
- Yoshi’s Story
This does not conclude the titles Nintendo wishes to add; there are certainly more to come. Fans can expect these titles to be added soon:
- Banjo-Kazooie
- Pokemon Snap
- The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask
- Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards
- Mario Golf
- Paper Mario
- F-Zero X
As for the SEGA Genesis Games lineup, this is what Nintendo plans to release:
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- Streets of Rage 2
- Ecco the Dolphin
- Castlevania: Bloodlines
- Contra: Hard Corps
- Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine
- Golden Axe
- Gunstar Heroes
- M.U.S.H.A.
- Phantasy Star IV
- Ristar
- Shining Force
- Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master
- Strider
The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership plan will be available in late October.
