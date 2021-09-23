The games are coming to the new Nintendo Online membership plan in late October.

Nintendo Switch Online is getting an expansion that allows members to play Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis games. The new membership plan will become available in late October. Not only will members have access to previous benefits from the service, but some titles, such as Mario Kart 64 can be played online with up to four players – this will mark the first time ever. Additional accessories are required, though, and will be sold separately.

Preorders for two new controllers that favor the original Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis controllers will be available at a later time, and will cost $49.99 each. These wireless controllers can be used to play the classic titles from the upcoming Nintendo Switch Online expansion.

More details about Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack, including release date and price, will be revealed at a later date.

The lineup of Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis games the expansion is expected to launch with include these classics:

Super Mario 64

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Mario Kart 64

Star Fox 64

Sin and Punishment

Dr. Mario 64

Mario Tennis 64

WinBack

Yoshi’s Story

This does not conclude the titles Nintendo wishes to add; there are certainly more to come. Fans can expect these titles to be added soon:

Banjo-Kazooie

Pokemon Snap

The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask

Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards

Mario Golf

Paper Mario

F-Zero X

As for the SEGA Genesis Games lineup, this is what Nintendo plans to release:

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Streets of Rage 2

Ecco the Dolphin

Castlevania: Bloodlines

Contra: Hard Corps

Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Golden Axe

Gunstar Heroes

M.U.S.H.A.

Phantasy Star IV

Ristar

Shining Force

Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master

Strider

The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership plan will be available in late October.

