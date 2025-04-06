Abstract horror can often leave you feeling more haunted than a movie with more traditional ghosts and goblins. David Lynch was a master of the surreal and bizarre, so it’s not that surprising that he had a hand in making one of the strangest vampire movies of the '90s, Nadja. Ostensibly, the plot revolves around the daughter of Dracula going up against the modern-day Van Helsing family – but that’s not really important compared to its philosophical discussions about life and its singular visual style that was intentionally shot to be grainy and borderline indecipherable at times.

Writer/director Michael Almereyda’s artistic representation of ennui is as fascinating as it is baffling, all the more so because the weirdness is so clearly intentional. While Jim Jarmusch’s similarly off-beat Only Lovers Left Alive tells a story about hipster vampires, it’s still a relatively straight-forward, accessible narrative. Nadja, on the other hand, is the epitome of a hipster movie that just so happens to be about vampires.

‘Nadja’ Was a Weird Vampire Movie Before It Was Cool

Like Only Lovers Left Alive would do decades later, Nadja gets its “horror” element strictly from the fact that it deals with a common horror archetype. Instead of using that to scare its audience, both movies use it as a way to explore our search for meaning in our existence, even when that existence is eternal and non-human. But despite its very human take on vampires and immortality, Jarmusch’s film still feels pretty accessible to mainstream audiences. Jarmusch captures the lifestyles of Tilda Swinton’s and Tom Hiddleston’s vampires through crisp cinematography, carefully selected music, and a generally straight-forward plot, albeit one with lower stakes (no pun intended) than most vampire movies. Nadja, on the other hand, seems to actively want to be inaccessible, putting much more emphasis on its emotional “vibe” rather than its plot.

The titular Nadja, played by Elina Löwensohn, oozes coolness, smoking cigarettes while wearing all black and having philosophical discussions in bars. Löwensohn’s performance is quiet and even-keeled, even when she’s actively being “villainous” by pursuing someone down an alley. In fact, everyone’s performance is low-key, and they all deliver their dialogue with the utmost seriousness, including when describing the telepathic link that Nadja and her brother (Jared Harris) have as a “psychic fax.” It’s strange to watch, but it does fit the movie’s exploration of the ennui experienced by Nadja, a vampire disillusioned with her immortality, and Galaxy Craze’s Lucy, a woman feeling trapped in her marriage and hum-drum life. The movie also often stops the forward momentum of the plot to have characters ruminate on the state of their existence or the meaning of life, further underlining Almereyda’s emphasis on theme over narrative.

David Lynch Fully Funded ‘Nadja’ After the First Backers Pulled Out