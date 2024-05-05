Nagisa Oshima was a trailblazing Japanese director active between the 1950s and '90s. A key figure in the Japanese New Wave and an inveterate rule breaker, he was not afraid to smash any taboo. His films are always provocative and often erotic, his 1976 masterpiece In the Realm of the Senses most of all. Beneath the daring subject matter and hard-hitting visuals, however, Oshima's movies offer a pointed, sophisticated critique of postwar Japan.

Consequently, exploring the director's work is like revisiting the culture at a unique and pivotal moment in its history, where so much was changing. Indeed, Oshima was one of Japan's great chroniclers of generational divides, culture clash, and conflicts between tradition and modernity. Not all of his films are amazing, but the best of them remain potent and edgy, almost as intense now as they were five decades ago. These are Oshima's ten finest projects, ranked.

10 'Max My Love' (1986)

Starring: Charlotte Rampling, Anthony Higgins, Victoria Abril, Anne-Marie Besse

Perhaps Oshima's strangest film, Max My Love centers on Margaret Jones (Charlotte Rampling), the wife of a British diplomat (Anthony Higgins) stationed in France. She secretly rents a London apartment where she lives with her pet chimpanzee turned lover, Max. This premise comes courtesy of co-writer Jean-Claude Carrière, who had frequently collaborated with Luis Buñuel on that director's most surreal projects, too.

Oshima plays this unusual affair off as a comedy, with most of the main characters reacting to the revelation without much shock. Only the supporting players, like the Joneses's dinner guests, become uncomfortable watching Margaret canoodling with a great ape. There are some interesting ideas here, particularly evident in the occasional similarities between the chimp and the diplomat. The movie also pokes at themes around wildness and domesticity but doesn't seem entirely sure what point it's trying to make. The end product bears traces of Oshima's boldness but without his usual focus and intensity.

9 'Sing a Song of Sex' (1967)

Starring: Ichirô Araki, Kazuko Tajima, Jûzô Itami, Akiko Koyama

Sing a Song of Sex (subtitled A Treatise on Japanese Bawdy Songs) revolves around four high school students preparing for their university entrance exams. After meeting up with a drunken teacher, the characters embark on a journey of sexual exploration. Through a series of vignettes, mostly improvised, Oshima examines the rising generation, who appear sexually hungry but politically disconnected and adrift.

The story gets dark; it's striking how nihilistic these young men are. They witness violence and casual cruelty but seem unmoved by it. In the process, they become stand-ins for an entire cohort of postwar Japanese citizens raised during a time of rapid social and technological transformation. Traditions were in question and old certainties had become unstable. Consequently, Sing a Song of Sex is more political than erotic. While the plot may be harsh, the visuals are bright and colorful, with rich reds and blacks in particular. It makes for one of Oshima's most visually pleasing (if thematically unsettling) projects.

8 'Cruel Story of Youth' (1960)

Starring: Yūsuke Kawazu, Miyuki Kuwano, Yoshiko Kuga, Fumio Watanabe

Cruel Story of Youth is a similar snapshot of disillusioned postwar Japanese youth and a significant work of the Japanese New Wave. The story follows Makoto (Miyuki Kuwano) and Kiyoshi (Yūsuke Kawazu), a young couple frustrated by the constraints of their conservative society. In rebellion, they resort to petty theft and sex work to fund their extravagant lifestyle. Inevitably, their relationship spirals into violence and betrayal.

Technically, the film has much in common with the New Wave films then emerging from France. For example, cinematographer Takashi Kawamata employs hand-held cameras and on-location shooting. These techniques emphasize the themes of bitterness and aimlessness. Oshima criticizes these protagonists harshly, but he reserves his sharpest critique for the generation that came before them. Cruel Story of Youth seems to blame the architects of postwar Japan for not doing enough to help the generations that would follow. These ideas resonated; the film was a solid commercial success, significantly boosting Oshima's profile.

7 'The Ceremony' (1971)

Starring: Nobuko Otowa, Kenzō Kawarasaki, Kei Satō, Atsuko Kaku