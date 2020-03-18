‘Nailed It!’ Season 4 Trailer Promises New Netflix Episodes April 1, Thank God

Ever watch Nailed It!? In these times more than ever, you simply must. Hosted by a wonderfully, exuberantly laughing Nicole Byer, the Netflix show puts baking squarely in the hands of the non-professionals. Amateur bakers from across the country do their best to recreate beautiful, gourmet creations — and their failures are… *chef’s kiss*. It is easily the funniest food-based reality show on television, it has a new season coming April 1, and a new trailer promising all kinds of joy.

Byer hosts the show alongside French pastry chef Jacques Torres, who subtly steals the show with his obvious expertise and obvious love of whimsy and silliness — he and Byer are the best duo working on TV today. Season 4 promises hilarious guest judges like Adam Scott, Fortune Feimster, and Matt Walsh. It also promises some truly insane cake creations, challenges (children!), and gut-busting Byer fits of laughter. The unscripted show comes from Magical Elves Productions and executive producers Daniel Calin, Dan Cutforth, Galen Gawlowski, Casey Kriley, Jane Lipsitz, and Kip Madsen. During this crazy time of self-quarantining, paranoia, and anxiety, I cannot reiterate how joyful this show has been to me, personally. Boot up your Netflix and get yourself some of that dang joy.

Check out the trailer for new Nailed It! episodes below. Season 4 comes to Netflix April 1. For more feel good stuff to watch on Netflix during your self-quarantine, check out some of our favorites here.