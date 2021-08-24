Set your oven to pre-heat, because the trailer for Nailed It! Season 6 is here. The amateur baking competition is ready to make us laugh out loud again with competitors striving to reproduce true dessert masterpieces using the best of their abilities (which isn’t saying much). But all’s fair game when the winner, AKA the one who gets closest to the real thing, gets a $10,000 prize.

In true Nicole Byer fashion, the trailer for Nailed It! opens up with the host playing with a little clay model of herself which, turns out, is just what she does between seasons. No judgment. She is joined by co-host and professional chocolateur Jacques Torres, who then asks if she’s ready for a new season.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: Nicole Byer Announces First Hour-Long Comedy Special on Netflix

The trailer for Nailed It! reveals this year’s guest judges, some of whom are not afraid to get down and dirty. Jack McBrayer (30 Rock) tries his hand at the kitchen while Byer sips a drink and beatboxes, flies attack the epic baking disasters, and there's a twist: pies will be featured for the first time ever.

Nailed It! is a reality competition program that premiered on Netflix back in 2018. Due to its wacky nature and competitors who don’t mind laughing at themselves, it became a huge hit on the streaming giant. It has since been nominated for Emmys twice in the Outstanding Competition Program category, and Byer made history in 2020 when she became the first Black woman to ever be nominated for the Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program category.

The remaining guest judges for this season will be Sam Richardson, Wayne Brady, Reggie Watts, Big Freedia, June Diane Raphael, and Sasheer Zamata. Season 6 of Nailed It! premieres on Netflix on September 15.

You can watch the trailer below:

KEEP READING: Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence’s ‘Don’t Look Up’ from Adam McKay Gets December Release Date at Netflix

Share Share Tweet Email

Showtime Execs Admit That 'Halo' Was "An Odd Fit" For the Network, Promise "Amazing" Paramount+ Launch The series is set to premiere (at last) in 2022.

Read Next