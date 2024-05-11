It's fairly fitting that the reality tv hit Naked and Afraid XL is a fourth of the way to a fortieth season, as the number forty is the name of the reality survival game. The title of Naked and Afraid XL actually has a double-meaning. Not only is the show on a grander and much longer scale, with the show taking place over the course of forty days, but "XL" actually is the Roman numeral for the number 40.

For the tenth season in a row, a group of contestants will be thrust into the wild and are forced to use their base survival skills and bare-minimum resources to survive. It's a fairly common premise in reality television, with one or more people being dropped off in the wilderness with nothing but what's on their back. Naked and Afraid takes things a step forward, as the contestants don't even have anything on their backs. Completely buck naked, they have to work together in order to make it through this ordeal relatively unscathed. Naked and Afraid XL takes things a step further by having it's contestants survive for over a month, but you won't have to wait that long for Season 10.

Is 'Naked and Afraid XL' Season 10 Premiering on TV?

As with most if not all the shows in the surprisingly ubiquitous Naked and Afraid universe, Naked and Afraid XL Season 10 will be premiering on the Discovery Channel starting Sunday, May 12th, 2024. The Discovery Channel is the place to go for a wide variety of quality documentary series content, including but not limited to the similarly survival-based Man vs. Wild, the inquisitive experiment series Mythbusters, and the crab-fishing drama Deadliest Catch.

Is 'Naked and Afraid XL' Season 10 Streaming Online?

In addition to being available to watch on cable and live-TV through the Discovery Channel, Naked and Afraid XL will also be available to stream online. Given that the show is from the "Discovery" part of Warner Bros. Discovery, Naked and Afraid XL Season 10 will also be available to stream on the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned streaming service, Max. Other notable shows on Max's May schedule include the third season of the Vegas-based dramedy Hacks, the Pretty Little Liars spin-off Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, and the second season of the Adult Swim comedy Smiling Friends.

Max currently has three base subscription plans available. The plans include "With Ads", "Ad-Free", and "Ultimate Ad-Free", and they can also be purchased through third party platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Roku. For a breakdown of each plan's pricing and the features they include, feel free to refer to the following table below:

Plans Features Subscription Costs With Ads Access to Max's full catalog

Ability to stream on two devices at once

Full HD 1080p streaming $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year Ad-Free Access to Max's full catalog

Ability to stream on two devices at once

Full HD 1080p streaming

Ability to download up to thirty select titles $15.99 per month or $149.99 per year Ultimate Ad-Free Access to Max's full catalog

Ability to stream on four devices at once

4K UHD, Dolby Atmos and Vision, and HDR streaming on select titles

Ability to download up to a hundred select titles $19.99 per month or $199.99 per year

Can You Watch 'Naked and Afraid XL' Season 10 Without Max?

Max may be the main streaming platform for Warner Bros. Discovery, but the service's sibling streamer of Discovery+ is also still going strong. Naked and Afraid XL Season 10 is also more than likely available to stream on Discovery+, though the exact timeframe for when it will arrive on Discovery+ is currently unclear.

Watch the 'Naked and Afraid XL' Season 10 Trailer

The main trailer for Naked and Afraid XL Season 10 has what you probably expected. A group of people being both naked and afraid. The team of a dozen survivors must fight to survive for a grand total of forty days, having to contend with injury, sickness, and everything else nature is willing to throw at them.

Other 'Naked and Afraid' Shows You Can Watch Right Now

'Naked and Afraid' (2013-)

The audacious and controversial reality series that started it all, the main Naked and Afraid series is still going strong after over a decade. The premise is simple yet effective. Two complete strangers (typically one male and one female) are paired together and sent into the wilderness with practically nothing, with even clothing not being included. There's a reason why the social experiment has lasted for so long, as the psychological challenges to two contestants get involved in are unlike anything else seen on TV. Naked and Afraid is available to stream on Max.

'Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing' (2023-)

Where the main Naked and Afraid show is mostly based around teamwork, Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing shakes things up a bit. The recent spin-off adds a dash of battle royale to the mix, with the show being much more competition-based. As the title implies, the goal of the show is to be the last one standing, to see which of the contestants can survive the longest in this harsh and untouched environment. With that in mind, the amount of time one can stay naked and afraid is rather long. Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing is available to stream on Max.

'Naked and Afraid of Love' (2021-)

Let's face it. When you throw a bunch of naked people into an environment, conversations about romance are bound to be brought up. That's where Naked and Afraid of Love comes in, which is your classic set-up for an island-based dating show but with a lot more censored nudity. As you might expect, the more lighthearted spin-off reins in the high-stakes survival setting for a more relaxed and romantic environment as contestants try to see if they can find their true love in one of the weirdest ways possible. Naked and Afraid of Love is available to stream on Max.

