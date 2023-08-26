The Big Picture Naked and Afraid: Castaways returns to the teamwork format, exploring the spirit of conquest and triumph, and abandoning the solo competition aspect.

The survivalists in Castaways are left with literally nothing, having to rely on their skills and ingenuity to survive on a remote island full of washed-up junk.

The cast of Castaways is carefully selected to maximize both potential for success and drama, featuring strong personalities and individuals who have previously tapped out in other challenges.

It's one of Discovery Channel's biggest hits, the reality series featuring fierce survivalists stripped of everything - including their clothing - who must fight to survive 21 days in the most brutal environments, from the sweltering, arid deserts of Africa to the smothering, bug-infested jungles of Brazil's rainforests. For 10 years, Naked and Afraid has transported TV viewers around the world to spotlight what it takes to stay alive in the most inhospitable conditions known to humankind. In May of this year, the show's producers turned the series' tried and true format on its ear with Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing. Where survivalists once worked together as teams to make it to the end, Last One Standing pitted participants against each other, transforming the series into a Survivor-style competition complete with backstabbing, deceit, and all the drama of a season of The Real Housewives. It turned out to be a huge winner for Discovery, becoming its highest-rated series of 2023, but it left some viewers mourning the spirit of teamwork and the sense of comradery that's created when people come together to surmount the seemingly insurmountable and that originally made the reality show a standout. With the series' latest incarnation, Naked and Afraid: Castaways, the dog-eat-dog format has been abandoned and the program has returned to its roots, exploring what unfolds when individuals team up in the spirit of conquest and triumph. But will it bring in viewers and be another ratings triumph for Discovery Channel? Based on some clever casting choices and surprising tweaks the show has made to ratchet up the action, all compasses point to "yes."

'Castaways' Leaves the Survivalists With Nothing - Literally

In past seasons, Naked and Afraid's survivalists were trucked into their remote locations, then dropped off to walk barefoot and bare-bottomed through the rocks and weeds and thorns to find their fellow clothes-less cohorts. Castaways uses a different approach, with three separate teams of three already assembled and taken by different motorboats to separate drop-off points on a remote, unnamed island. That the participants must jump from their boats and swim to shore in waters teeming with scaly creatures ready to feast on something meaty adds immediate danger to the proceedings before anyone has even reached the sandy beach. None of the survivalists knows their precise location, and viewers are only clued in to the fact that the mysterious island the teams have reached is "8 degrees north of the equator." But wait! There's more! While Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing was resplendent with items the contestants needed for survival, like fire starters, knives, netting, and even fresh kills of local game, Castaways says "nope" to all of that nonsense. When the teams get to mystery island, they're given nothing - no fire tools, no pots, no axes - not even a map letting them know where they are and how to reach their final extraction point. For the first time in the series' history, this community of badass folks must figure out how to get through 21 days with literally nothing. It's not a completely dire situation, however, because this unknown island is full of junk that's washed ashore, from empty plastic bottles to rope to pieces of steel wool, all of which can be "McGyver-ed" into gizmos that will help the teams take care of the basics - water, fire, shelter, and food - providing the participants have the skills and ingenuity to make it happen. And as luck would have it (or perhaps as the show's crafty producers would manufacture it), each team has stumbled onto something that's sure to give them additional help with their quests. One team has found abandoned plane wreckage (no skeletal remains inside, thank goodness), another has located an old military jeep, and the third group has come across the hull of a fishing boat. So it's up to the survivalists to figure out how these large pieces of refuse can be leveraged to their benefit.

Clever Casting That's Sure to Bring the Drama

With Castaways bringing back the "team" aspect of the show, producers have carefully selected not only the participants, but the triads in which they'll co-exist, being sure to maximize both the potential for success and drama. Each of the survivalists has participated in at least one previous Naked and Afraid challenge; some have made it to the 21-day or longer finishing line, but others have "tapped out" in prior seasons for various reasons. It's interesting to note that each team features a person bound to stir things up, one who seems to be a peacemaker, and another who has yet to successfully complete a full three weeks in the overwhelmingly brutal elements. Hardcore Naked and Afraid fans will immediately recognize Bulent Gurcan, the Turkish tornado. A fierce competitor and tough-as-nails survivalist, Gurcan is as famous for his exemplary survival skills as he is for his disdain for most of the human race. Gurcan doesn't suffer fools easily, and he's quick to zero in on those he sees as weak or ineffective. True to form, in the series' first episode, Gurcan emphatically says, "If I have to eat people, I'll eat people to survive." And no one would be surprised if he did.

On the other teams, Heather Smith and Justin Governale round out the rabble-rousers. The more measured and dispassionate participants include Kerra Bennett, Patrick French, and Rachel Strohl, all of whom were known as "get the job done" task masters intent on avoiding unnecessary personal conflicts in their previous forays into the wilds. Then there are the "iffy" ones, the folks who never made it to the end in their prior challenges. There's Andrew Shayde, who was plagued by health issues, including a tick that invaded his most private area, and Candice Mishler and Na'im Mackee, whose battles with extreme conditions prompted both of their exits. Even early on in the season, it's clear the likes of Gurcan, Smith, and Governale will target the team members they perceive to be wobbly. Already, Shayde and Smith have butted heads over how best to start a fire, with both of them consistently failing at it. And while Gurcan has yet to spew any venom directly at his teammates, Bennett has been caught rolling her eyes in exasperation at some of the self-professed alpha male's arrogance. With Governale being the only man on his team, and given his strong personality and difficulty working with others, it's practically a foregone conclusion his patience with colleagues Mishler and Strohl will be tested.

Taking Survivalism to a Whole New Level of Minimalism

Surprisingly, however, it's the team of Governale, Mishler, and Strohl that has shown the most cohesiveness and success so far. They managed to get a fire started, then found a wounded pelican which would become their first meal, with Mishler expertly processing the big bird using nothing but a sharpened rock. Trouble could be on the horizon, though, as one of the team members is already experiencing a health crisis. For his part, Gurcan spotted a shifty armadillo, finishing the poor creature off with just a well-placed stick. Together with partner Mackee, they were able to harvest the tough-shelled animal with a makeshift blade. All three teams, though, are struggling to get by with a lack of basic resources that would allow them to construct even the most rudimentary of shelters, obtain clean water, and fend off the gargantuan insects that have been treating their bodies like a Sunday all-you-can-eat buffet at the Golden Corral. The stress is already taking its toll on Gurcan, who's wasted no time in needling partner MacKee for his perceived weaknesses. And it's precisely this harsh angle that should make Castaways a success. While past iterations of the series have given cast members a figurative "push" by making sure they were at least able to navigate their terrain and have a pot to, well, boil water in, this season, it's as if the producers said, "Nah, not this time. Good luck!" then revved up the boat and got the heck outta there. Clearly, Naked and Afraid: Castaways has taken the concept of survivalism to a whole new level of minimalism, a concept that's sure to reveal who among this group of adventurers is truly up to the challenge. For viewers, each episode is guaranteed to be a journey to discover if this group of intrepid warriors will be able to make something out of nothing, or if they'll end their adventure the same way they started it - with nothing.