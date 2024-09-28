After being on air for over 10 years, viewers have seen their fair share of Naked and Afraid contestants, but there's one in particular that stands out. As the series evolved, many spin-offs have come about to include more stars. As the Naked and Afraid: XL and the Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing challenges became more popular, stars began to showcase more of their personalities.

Some stars like Jeff Zausch and Dani Beauchemin become franchise villains as they choose to be more selfish and drive a wedge between the group. Meanwhile, other stars, like Gary Golding, brought the group together and looked out for other stars in a way no one else on the show has done before. While a competitive nature is expected in the Naked and Afraid franchise, Gary proves that contestants can play a "clean" game and still be top dog.

Gary Golding Treats Others Like Family

Another quality that makes Gary stand out is how quickly he becomes like “family” to the other constants and looks out for their wellbeing, even on the bigger challenges like Last One Standing. The Last One Standing is a competition where the winning contestant receives $100,000. However, unlike the other constants, money hasn't changed Gary's habits much. Aside from sharing with the rest of the group, he connects with the others and builds a solid connection. This could be seen in Last One Standing Season 2 when he was partnered with Dani on day one. He shared and looked out for her, and also pulled her to the side when he was worried about how weak she was. To some, it might have seemed like a manipulation ploy, but that's not the game he plays. Plus, he was heartbroken when she was taken away, revealing even more of his empathetic and caring nature.

To take this quality a step further, Gary has a selfless attitude. He always says, “When Gary's around, everyone eats,” and he proves it with each appearance. Gary is different, as he has no qualms about climbing into trees or cliffs to find some honey. He takes some of the biggest risks in the series but also reaps some of the biggest rewards. However, unlike most of the other competitors, especially on the XL challenges, Gary is not stingy. Even though he was the one who took the risks and almost died while foraging for scraps, he's quick to share with the other stars. In fact, he's so unselfish that he becomes outrageously confused when the other stars, like Patrick French, become stingy, especially when they don't want to share with him, who shares all the time.

Golding Compromises and Is a Natural Peacemaker

And last but not least, another quality that distinguishes Gary from the rest of the contestants is how he compromises and is a natural peacemaker. Gary doesn't want to fight or argue. He knows arguing takes up too much exertion and burns too many calories. Gary's there to keep his focus on the prize. As a result, he often doesn't engage in drama at the campsites. Of course, if he feels wronged or thinks someone is acting out of turn, he speaks up. However, compared to the other stars, like Jeff per se, Gary tries not to make the situation worse and would walk away before escalating a situation like he did with Patrick.

Additionally, in an effort to keep the peace, he's willing to compromise, which can also be seen in Last One Standing Season 2. After Dani left, she gave her items to Dan Link. However, there was a consensus that if Dani was in her “right mind” she would've left it to Gary. Gary didn't want to cause “problems” but asked Dan for some items. Dan wasn't willing to give him the exact items, so Gary was forced to compromise to keep the peace. While other stars would've likely either caused a scene or chose not to address the situation, Gary found a middle ground that worked for all.

In the end, Gary went on several Naked and Afraid seasons and his tactics changed little. He often receives scrutiny from the other stars about how he prefers to handle his time in the wilderness, but Gary doesn't let it get to him. Gary is rooted and confident in his ways. He knows his methods aren't for everyone, but he stays true to himself. He doesn't let the drama or the stress of the competition get to him. Each time he appears, he joins with a bigger force and is still the caring star fans have come to know and love. While his methods might seem unconventional, he still proves that he can continuously make it to the top five with a selfless attitude. Naked and Afraid and its spin-offs series air on Discovery Channel, and are available to stream on Max in the U.S.

