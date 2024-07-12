It’s man versus nature in Season 2 of Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing. Based on the original Naked and Afraid show, the spin-off ups the stakes with harsher climates and harder challenges. Unlike the OG show’s 21-day period, 14 new contestants will need to survive in unpredictable environments for 45 days. Instead of working together, these participants must go head-to-head with each other, enduring grueling multiphase challenges. Failure to win these challenges might cost them their chance to be on the show and face elimination. In the end, only one can prevail and take home the $100,000 grand prize.

The #1 Discovery Channel series in 2023, Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing has proven to be a favorite among the general public. Having reached 15.7 million total viewers since the premiere of its first season, the show’s unfiltered take on the survival competition genre has garnered a massive fan following. As these strangers hunt for food, water, fire, and shelter - without clothes - everything comes down to their willpower to defy the odds. Here’s where you can catch Season 2 of Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing.

Is 'Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing' Season 2 Premiering on TV?

Absolutely! Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing Season 2 returns to the Discovery network on Sunday, July 14 at 8PM ET.

Is 'Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing' Season 2 Streaming Online?

Audiences who miss the initial premiere date can stream Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing Season 2 on Discovery+ At the moment, subscription plans for Discovery+ go for as low as $4.99/month. For an ad-free experience, audiences can choose the Ad-Free plan, priced at $8.99/month. Please take note that these prices do not include applicable taxes yet.

Can You Stream 'Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing' Season 2 Without Discovery?

Alternatively, fans can tune in to Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing Season 2 via Max. Currently, the streaming platform has two subscription plans with monthly and yearly billing options.

The With Ads plan goes for $9.99 per month or $99.9 per year. For an ad-free experience, the Ad-Free plan is priced at $15.99 per month or $149.99 per year. Audiences looking for an enhanced ad-free experience can opt for the Ultimate Ad-Free plan, which costs $19.99 per month or $199.99 per year.

Watch the 'Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing' Season 2 Preview

The competition heats up in Season 2 of Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing. Fourteen brand new contestants, handpicked from different corners of the States, arrive at the vast expanse of Africa’s Munzwa Valley completely empty-handed. But these fresh faces are no ordinary rookies. Each of these contestants boasts an astounding track record, having endured the harshest conditions, having survived for as low as 23 days to as high as 245 days.

As they battle it out for the ultimate survival championship, contestants must secure any means necessary, be it food, water, fire, and shelter, by participating in multi-phase challenges. However, Season 2 gets even more intense with immediate head-to-head challenges on Day One, resulting in a double elimination before they can even reach camp. Navigating the unpredictable wildlife which they now call home, contestants must not only face each other, but also the animals that rule the landscape - lions, leopards, and hyenas. With the stakes even higher this time around, it’s only a matter of time until someone cracks under the pressure.

What's the 'Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing' Season 2 Schedule?

Check out what the first two episodes of Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing Season 2 are all about via the episode schedule below.

Episode Title Synopsis Release Date 1 "Knives Out on Day One" “A primitive blade challenge on day one sends a pair of competitors home; survivalists are shocked to learn that sharing is not allowed in this competition; a race to retrieve bows cached in a 30-foot tree leads to a heated standoff.” July 14, 2024 2 "Dung Deal" “Survivalists search elephant scat and test their bushcraft skills in a bird trap challenge; to get an edge in the challenge, Dan and Ky make a trade; Gary is the first to score a hunting win; gale-force winds force a survivalist from the competition.” July 21, 2024

Where to Stream the Other ‘Naked and Afraid’ Shows?

‘Naked and Afraid’

Naked and Afraid Release Date June 23, 2013 Cast Michael Brown Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 16 Network Discovery Channel

No matter how good the spin-offs are, it’s always fun to return to the OG show. Naked and Afraid is the beginning of everything. A pair of complete strangers, consisting of one man and one woman, are left stranded in a remote location with no food, no water, and no clothes. However, the pair are allowed to bring with them one personal item each. Facing unpredictable weather conditions and extreme changes to the environment, these unlikely duos will have to work together if they want to make it alive for a full 21 days. Within these three weeks, the two will have to quickly get acquainted with each other to work their way through survival, pushing aside any signs of awkwardness. Should they make it by the end of their run, the duo leaves the show with a huge sense of accomplishment, walking away with the knowledge that they’ve started from nothing and achieved something to be proud of.

‘Naked and Afraid XL’

Naked and Afraid XL (2015) Survivalists are challenged to endure 40 days in remote, unforgiving environments around the globe without any supplies. Stripped of all comforts, including clothing, participants must forge alliances, find food and water, and overcome natural hazards in a test of endurance and willpower. Release Date July 12, 2015 Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 10

It’s time to up the ante in Naked and Afraid XL. Similar to the original show, this spin-off follows all-star survivalists who have proven they’ve got what it takes to endure grueling environments and overcome challenges Mother Nature has thrown towards them. Unlike the OG series’ 21-day period, the spin-off requires participants to survive an extended 40-day run in the outdoors. Similarly, participants will need to give up everything they have in their possessions, only being allowed to keep one or two items of their choosing to help them survive. From the marshy, mosquito-ridden swamps of Louisiana to the dangerous, sub-freezing mountains of Montana, any small mistake or miscalculation could lead to deadly consequences.

‘Naked and Afraid: Castaways’

Naked and Afraid: Castaways (2023) Stranded on a remote island, survivalists face the ultimate challenge of living without modern comforts. With limited resources and unpredictable environments, they must use their ingenuity and survival skills to find food, water, and shelter. As alliances form and tensions rise, only the most adaptable will endure and thrive in this extreme test of survival. Release Date July 30, 2023 Cast Michael Brown Main Genre Reality Seasons 1

If you’re familiar with Tom Hanks’ Golden Globe-winning performance in Cast Away, chances are you know what’s about to come in Naked and Afraid: Castaways. Set in a remote tropical island with no signs of civilization, nine challengers are grouped into teams of three as they make their journey to their extraction point and signal a rescue boat within 21 days. Without a map or tools under their belt, the teams are practically directionless, relying on their surroundings, navigational skills, and instincts to get to their destination. From walking on sun-scorched beaches, getting tangled in a twisted mangrove swamp, to getting lost in dense jungles, team members must cooperate with each other to prevent getting lost. If that’s not enough, they’ll have to rely on whatever resources there are on the island to sustain themselves. Whether it’s debris from a shipwreck or ruins of a crashed airplane, it takes both strength and creativity to survive these harsh climates and win the game.

