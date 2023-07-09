It's a rare entry in the reality show genre - a series that entertains and educates. For 10 years, Naked and Afraid has gone from the deepest recesses of the Brazilian rainforests to the most arid deserts of Africa and taught viewers what it takes to survive the planet's most brutal environments with no resources, not even clothes on backs. Inspired by Survivor, the long-running CBS series where contestants are dropped onto a remote location to fight to be the final victor and winner of $1 million, Naked and Afraid distinguished itself by replacing randomly picked contestants with trained, experienced survivalists, and by eliminating the "dog-eat-dog" spectacle of competitive reality television. By doing this, the show became a study in not only physical endurance, but in psychological stamina, ingenuity, and social synergy, a true anthropological experience. Certainly, there's a titillation factor associated with the show. The survivalists truly are naked, a concept also likely inspired by Survivor's Richard Hatch, the contestant who famously shed his clothing in that show's first season. But beyond some bare buttocks on display, the last thing viewers would probably call Naked and Afraid is "sexy." The survivalists get dirty, get ill, consume maggots, become emaciated, and brush their teeth with charcoal - hardly the stuff of erotica. The show's nudity, in fact, highlights its primal aspects. It's intriguing to witness how people fare when they're literally stripped of all the essentials one would take for granted in everyday life. Without naked contestants, the show wouldn't be nearly as compelling.

What really makes Naked and Afraid work, though, is its team dynamic aspect. The survivalists must band together to achieve the singular goal of enduring 21 days in their inhospitable locations, and their success is dependent on their ability to find the symbiosis that will get them across the finish line. There is no monetary reward. There is no struggle to be the sole champion. Completing the journey is the reward. As the days go by, and as food becomes scarce, and the surroundings become more hostile, the mental stresses become as pronounced as the physical ones. The show is a fascinating look at spiritual fortitude, dominance and submission, triumph and defeat. Some teammates find that connection that propels them to victory, while others fall apart completely, and dissecting where it all went right or wrong is a learning experience for viewers. The show began as a challenge involving one man and one woman, and over the years, Naked and Afraid has occasionally tweaked its premise, presenting episodes with three members, all-male and all-female teams, and XL challenges where survivalists must endure anywhere from 45 to 60 days in their unwelcoming elements. Regardless of the setup, though, the show has always been about individuals striving and working together to reach that pinnacle experience of victory against all odds. That is, until the show's newest iteration, Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing took the show in an unnecessary and disappointing direction.

A Show That's Too Much Like 'Survivor' and 'Big Brother'

Debuting in May, this version of the series, set in South Africa's Oribi Gorge, reunites 12 elite survivalists from past seasons. The twist? They're all in a competition to be, as the title says, the last one standing and the recipient of a $100,000 prize. There are ongoing challenges to complete. There are eliminations of individuals. In other words, it's Naked and Afraid meets Survivor meets Big Brother, and it makes a mess of an otherwise exemplary and engrossing reality program. It also cheapens a show that once examined and celebrated the spirit of partnership, support, and the joy of achieving collective conquests, and turns it into just another baser reality series showcasing conniving, backstabbing, selfish behavior, all in pursuit of the almighty dollar. It's puzzling as to why executive producers Sean Foley and David Garfinkle decided to completely flip a working formula upside down and make a product barely distinguishable from any other reality series. While Naked and Afraid has experienced ratings peaks and valleys, prior to the debut of Last One Standing, the series had jumped from an average of 959,000 viewers to 1.1 million in the month of April alone. And according to Ranker, Naked and Afraid is among the top 30 favorite viewer programs on Discovery Channel. Producers can't be faulted for wanting to change things up a bit, since it can be tough to keep a show firing on all cylinders season after season, but Naked and Afraid already has its XL team challenges. Garfinkle even took an ill-advised foray into the reality dating genre with the unfortunate Naked and Afraid of Love in 2021. One would think he'd have learned his lesson with that one.

Past Fan Favorites Become Villains and Adversaries

Something Last One Standing has managed to do, for better or worse, is shine a spotlight on the true nature of some of the show's most popular survivalists from past seasons. It's clear that the show's villain is Jeff Zausch, an Idaho native who has appeared in five of the series' installments. Zausch's brazen and often selfish behavior has always been on display, and he's never exactly endeared himself to his fellow survivalists, but in Last One Standing, Zausch has moved from being that loud guy who annoys people to that evil dude who seems like he would sell his firstborn child for a bow and arrow set. Still, watching his fellow survivalists deliberately try to ice Zausch out by denying him access to their essential items and food from their kills gives the show an uncomfortable Lord of the Flies-type vibe. Matt Wright, arguably the "GOAT" of the Naked and Afraid franchise, an unparalleled warrior and an exceptional team player in previous seasons, has emerged as the de facto ring leader among the competitors, clearly masterminding the planned demise of Zausch and displaying to viewers a Macbethian side. The show even has its "Judas" personality, Gary Golding, who pledges allegiance to the survivalists wanting to take down Zausch, but who then tries to attach himself to the man everyone loves to hate. With each episode, as more competitors "tap out" or are eliminated from the challenge, the ruthlessness of the remaining contestants comes into sharper focus. Sarah Bartell, the sole remaining female survivalist on the show, was eliminated when colleague Steven Lee Hall, Jr., seemed to pull a shady move on her. Bartell, surprised at her friend's betrayal, confronted Hall, Jr., who, for his part, seemed unfazed by Bartell's reaction. So far this season, only gentle Aussie giant Waz Addy and scrappy scientist Dan Link appear to have been unaffected by the competitive dog-eat-dog setup, but that's bound to change as the field of players vying for that six-figure prize is whittled down. And if that happens, how will it affect the inextricable bonds all these competitors formed together in the series' prior seasons? One of the most enjoyable aspects of Naked and Afraid has been seeing teammates come together to do the seemingly impossible and exit their experiences having cultivated lasting friendships. Will Last One Standing permanently fracture these relationships? Does all of this make for good TV? Maybe, but hasn't this also been done before? Do audiences really need another entry in the parade of reality programming featuring double-dealing, deceiving, conniving, and manipulating individuals?

This Version of the Show Negates the 'Naked and Afraid' Premise

In addition to disrupting the team dynamic of the series, Last One Standing has, to a large extent, negated the core of its original premise. When individuals are inserted into these remote locations, they're allowed to bring one survival item with them, which is usually something essential like a fire starter or machete. From there, the folks are on their own. They must use their spare resources to build shelter, find food, and in some cases, fend off predators. In Last One Standing, the survivalists engage in weekly "treasure hunts" for hidden coveted pieces like fishing tools, animal pelts, and even fresh kills of local game. This greatly diminishes the sense of criticality for the players. If they find a dead impala high up on a tree branch or a fishing net buried under a rock, they can relax and take it easy. Certainly, this lessens both the psychological and physical stresses of the challenge - key components of a bonafide survival show. It seems the hidden caches serve only to augment the game show-like atmosphere, which ultimately sidelines the series' authentic mission.

Big Ratings, But Will it Last?

If increasing viewership for the Naked and Afraid franchise is the goal of the Last One Standing series, then producers Foley and Garfinkle have succeeded. It's currently the most watched program on Discovery Channel, with the June 11 episode bringing in an impressive 1.6 million viewers. Those high numbers can be partially attributed to curiosity, with some viewers tuning in to see how this version of the show differs from other seasons, but it's also a reflection of how familiarity makes audiences comfortable and how producers all too often choose the path of least resistance. Rather than trying to preserve the aspects of Naked and Afraid that make it unique, captivating, thought-provoking, and...gasp...educational, it's easier to make the show look like countless other series in the reality realm, knowing people will click their remotes for it, turn off their minds, and revel in all the cattiness. The big question is how long this antagonistic rendering of an otherwise standout show will be successful, and if audiences will eventually abandon the cutthroat and combative in search of the collective and cohesive that makes Naked and Afraid a cut above the rest.