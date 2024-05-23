The Big Picture Naked and Afraid XL Season 10 returns with elite survivalists facing 40-day challenge in Colombian wilderness, battling extreme conditions and dangerous wildlife.

Discovery Channel’s ultimate survivor challenge, Naked and Afraid XL is officially coming back for Season 10. The show returns on May 12, 2024, and will focus on the next generation of elite survivalists as they test their mettle by taking on the show’s 40-day survival challenge.

Discovery has released two exclusive sneak previews of the season premiere, featuring returning survivalists Lynsey McCarver and Sam Mouzer respectively, as they try to battle Colombian Wilderness. They will be joined by 10 other returning survivalists, who have all completed the 21-day Naked and Afraid challenge and are now fighting it out in Naked and Afraid XL.

The 10th installment of the reality show will feature the contestants battling triple-digit temperatures and electrical storms that will push them to their limits. The official description of the upcoming season promises an unexpected twist and details what the survivalists will be up against in the following words:

“Not only will they endure blood-sucking mosquitos, ants and ticks, disease-carrying parasites, as well as stalking jaguars and a territorial six-foot caiman, but they must now also trek 40 miles across six unique terrains to reach the end of the challenge.”

‘Naked and Afraid XL’ Season Premiere Features Fan Favourites From the Original Show

The trailer for the Naked and Afraid XL Season 10 premiere begins with the show’s familiar premise as a group of survivalists are left out in the wild with no clothes on. They must then find food and shelter to help them last 40 days in the Colombian Wilderness. The returning survivalists include Terra Short from Naked and Afraid Season 14 and Naked and Afraid: Solo, who announced her return to the wild on Instagram.

She’s also joined by Heather Smith who appeared in Naked and Afraid Season 15 along with one of the six castaways who completed a three-week desert island challenge in the 2023 spinoff of the franchise, Naked and Afraid: Castaways. Other familiar names include Kaiela Hobart from Naked and Afraid Season 11, Nathan Martinez from Season 10, and Adam Kavanagh from Season 12, among others.

But even with their experience, the trailer shows the survivalists' struggle as they visit six different terrains in 40 days. “It is absolutely soul-breaking”, one survivalist says as the screen flashes glimpses of the challenges they will be up against. Toward the end of the sneak peek, we can also see the medics being called to a scene, leaving the audience with the promise of “hell,” “pain,” and “torment.”

So tune in on Sunday, May 12 at 8 PM ET/PT on Discovery Channel for the Season Premiere of Naked and Afraid XL. The new installment will later be available to stream on Discovery Plus. Check out the trailer below: