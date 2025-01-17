Credit to them, The Naked Gun series never tried to be gracious with their humor. Between its slapstick, sight gags, play on words, and juvenile humor, writer-directors Jerry Zucker, David Zucker, and the late Jim Abrahams threw every kind of joke at you throughout the parody trilogy starring Leslie Nielsen as bumbling police detective Frank Drebin. Regardless of how unsubtle they are in their execution, The Naked Gun films, even its inferior sequels, are purely delightful, and you can find a new gag or punchline upon every re-watch. In certain cases, the Zuckers and Abrahams' humor can touch the third rail, not so much from a socially insensitive lens, but by landing in hot water in court. Promotional material for the final film in the trilogy, The Naked Gun: 33 1/3: The Final Insult, spoofed Demi Moore's famous Vanity Fair cover photo, something its photographer, Annie Leibovitz, was not amused by.

Demi Moore's 'Vanity Fair' Cover Was a Groundbreaking Photograph

Image via Mubi

A year ago, Demi Moore looked to be a relic of the '80s and '90s, another shameful instance of a female star being disregarded by the industry upon entering middle age. Luckily, director Coralie Fargeat created the ideal role for Moore, who recently won a Golden Globe for her performance in the gonzo body horror/black comedy, The Substance, and is currently trending toward a possible Academy Award. The role of Elisabeth Sparkle, an aging celebrity icon passed over for a younger, "sexier" version of herself, resembles Moore's trajectory in the '90s as a major movie star who faced public ridicule for her overexposure in the media and bold feminist stances. Worst of all, actresses who emerge as sex symbols experience the harshest vitriol, which clouded over the release of her critical fiasco, Striptease.

In 1991, Moore was the subject of a feature story by Vanity Fair, featuring a notorious cover photo of the Ghost star posing handbra nude while pregnant. Written by Nancy Collins and photographed by Annie Leibovitz, famous for her intimate portraits of celebrities, the story, "More Demi Moore," became a hot-buttoned issue for its deemed lewdness. In the end, the controversy took a back seat to the positive impact Moore's cover photo had on female celebrities' representation in the media. In the years following, women became empowered to pose pregnant for magazine covers. Moore, who advocated for equal pay for women during the run-up to Striptease, is a captivating screen presence and a worthwhile actor, but most importantly, a social trailblazer, above all else.

'The Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult's Promotional Material Landed Paramount in Court