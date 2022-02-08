Liam Neeson is an actor capable of crossing into many genres, and it looks it seems like he wants to take on a action-comedy franchise next. This time with Seth MacFarlane in a new reboot of The Naked Gun. The comedy series that spawned three movies is a fresh and fun look at a detective who doesn't really know what he's doing in the best possible way. Pairing MacFarlane and Neeson for such an outrageous project is actually pretty perfect.

Fans know MacFarlane for his animated sitcoms such as Family Guy and American Dad!, but he has also proven himself time and time again as someone who has an understanding of comedy history and knows how to bring stories to life we all know and love. So something like The Naked Gun is a perfect venture for him to undertake.

"I've been approached by Seth McFarlane and Paramount Studios to maybe resurrect the Naked Gun films," he told People (the TV Show!). Neeson went on to joke, "It'll either finish my career or bring it in another direction. I honestly don't know." Frankly, Neeson is a pretty good choice. The movies aren't just about the comedy. It is, after all, about a detective. A pretty lackluster detective. But still, a detective.

The series was a staple in the comedy world for quite some time. Originally starring Leslie Nielsen as Frank Drebin, the movie follows a clueless detective through his cases and if there's anything people love, it is a detective who has no idea what he's doing. Part of the charm came from Nielsen's comedic timing but the premise itself was one that we could come back to time and time again and have it just work.

Thanks to live-action comedies such as Ted and The Orville, having MacFarlane take on something like The Naked Gun works even if the guy isn't starring. Neeson has had moments of comedy in his career with movies like Love Actually as well as working with MacFarlane in the past with movies like A Million Ways To Die In the West.

Hopefully it pans out for both MacFarlane and Neeson because seeing the two reunite with something like The Naked Gun would be incredible. If you haven't seen The Naked Gun (or if you just want a laugh), we've included the original trailer below!

