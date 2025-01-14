Whenever the topic of all-time great comedy movies comes up, The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! deserves to be recognized. As far as parodies go, it’s undoubtedly one of the funniest there is, perhaps only being rivaled by the likes of Airplane! or some of the better Mel Brooks parodies, like Blazing Saddles and Young Frankenstein.

Like Airplane!, Jim Abrahams, David Zucker, and Jerry Zucker were behind this film, and Leslie Nielsen appeared again as well, though unlike with Airplane!, he’s the lead of The Naked Gun. This 1988 classic did receive a couple of not-bad sequels, but the original – as is often the case – is the best, with the following lines of dialogue being among its funniest. As a disclaimer, though, the following mostly highlights one-liners, rather than exchanges of dialogue back and forth between characters. And, for another disclaimer, highlighting lines also means passing over some of The Naked Gun’s funniest moments of physical comedy, with such scenes often being as funny – or funnier than – the various one-liners.

10 “It's true what they say: Cops and women don't mix. It's like eating a spoonful of Drano; sure, it'll clean you out, but it'll leave you hollow inside.”

Frank

So, with The Naked Gun, it’s an inevitability that the bulk of the best lines belong to Leslie Nielsen’s Lt. Frank Drebin, given he’s the lead character, hilariously narrates so much of the film, and Nielsen could deliver a ridiculous line like no one else. But the supporting cast here also played a role in making the movie a classic, Priscilla Presley – who plays Frank’s love interest, Jane Spencer – included.

Almost every movie with an element of romance will have lovers falling apart at one stage or another, and The Naked Gun’s no exception. Except here, the falling apart of that love is made hilarious, with Drebin’s line about cops and women not mixing somehow getting wilder and funnier with every passing word; perfect writing, really, and expert delivery from Nielsen, too.

9 “Jane, since I've met you, I've noticed things that I never knew were there before... birds singing, dew glistening on a newly formed leaf, stoplights.”

Frank

What goes down then comes up again, and the love between Frank and Jane does ultimately repair itself toward the end of The Naked Gun. Of course, this being the kind of movie that it is, the rebuilding of the relationship is just as ridiculous as both the love in its early stages, and said love when it was at the risk of falling apart for good.

Frank confesses his true feelings for Jane, unaware it’s all being broadcast live at the baseball game where the climax takes place, but his ridiculous confession of love moves the crowd either way. And, yeah, it’s not as funny explaining the joke, but Frank’s initially sincere declaration of love ending with the admittance that he’s been reformed to the extent that he now notices “stoplights” is absurdly hilarious.

8 “Hey Look! It's Enrico Pallazzo!”

Man in Stadium Crowd

During that same baseball climax (no, The Naked Gun isn't quite a sports movie), Frank briefly impersonates the purportedly famed opera singer Enrico Pallazzo. He has to sing the national anthem during this time, and absolutely mangles it, with the real Pallazzo – tied up, watching it take place live with his name displayed underneath the image of Frank singing – screaming in anger being one of the film’s funniest visual jokes.

But Enrico Pallazzo isn't forgotten about after this, because later, when Frank saves the Queen’s life – while dressed as an umpire (long story) – he reveals himself to an applauding crowd, with one unnamed member of the same crowd mistaking him for Enrico Pallazzo. Pallazzo’s reputation as an opera singer may have been ruined, but at least he might now also be recognized as a national hero for saving the Queen from assassination.

7 “Nothing to see here! Please disperse!”

Frank

Sure, one can expect big explosions in action movies more often than not, but that doesn’t mean comedies are incapable of getting in on the, well, action. The Naked Gun has a series of gargantuan explosions that it, naturally, plays for laughs, occurring at the end of a chase scene that involves a driving instructor + student, and a bad guy who ends up riding some kind of missile into a store that literally sells fireworks.

In case you hadn't worked it out by now, The Naked Gun is that kind of movie, but the punchline is what makes the scene, in the end. Again, sorry to explain, but there is clearly a lot to see, what with all the destruction and explosions going off, though Frank tries to drop the standard cop declaration of “Nothing to see here! Please disperse!” to a group of onlookers nonetheless.

6 “Oh, Frank! It's horrible. That's so horrible! My father went the same way.”

Ed

Back to that climactic baseball game, The Naked Gun sees its central antagonist get killed off in the most ridiculous of ways. Vincent Ludwig (Ricardo Montalbán) falls a great height from the stadium onto the street below, and is then run over by a bus, followed by a steamroller, and then, eventually, also gets trampled by a passing marching band.

Frank’s partner, Capt. Ed Hocken (George Kennedy) expresses shock at this demise, revealing he’s upset about the whole ordeal because his “father went the same way.” A more run-of-the-mill comedy would’ve been more than content with having such a ridiculous death play out and having that be the joke, but it’s the extra step into absurdity that The Naked Gun takes here (and at many other points, of course) that elevates it to classic status.

5 “Protecting the Queen's safety is a task that is gladly accepted by Police Squad. No matter how silly the idea of having a queen might be to us, as Americans, we must be gracious and considerate hosts.”

Frank

In a just world, Leslie Nielsen would’ve at least received an Oscar nomination for his performance as Frank Drebin in The Naked Gun. Actors in more dramatic films tend to have greater chances of getting nominated, and as a result, comedic actors generally get eliminated, especially when they're part of a comedy that’s as broad and consistently silly as The Naked Gun.

No one but Nielsen could deliver the above line in such a pitch-perfect way, as he makes Drebin sound sincere and ends up selling his cluelessness in disrespecting the Queen of England in the same sentence that he’s supposed to be acknowledging her. He also name-drops the title of the show that The Naked Gun was spun off from, the underrated Police Squad, which is a must-watch for anyone who’s enjoyed The Naked Gun films.

4 “Just think; next time I shoot someone, I could be arrested.”

Frank

In a world filled with idiots, Frank might well be the dumbest, but he is also someone who accidentally gets the job done in the end… well, for the most part. Still, he does get kicked off the force at one point during The Naked Gun, which forces him to reflect on his situation in life in the most Drebin of ways.

A line like “Just think; next time I shoot someone, I could be arrested” is funny without any explanation needed, though it might be more darkly funny – or even satirical – now, in an era when police brutality and violence are more scrutinized than ever. Some might not want to think about such things while watching a film as silly as The Naked Gun, but for others, it might just be inevitable.

3 “He's on life support. Doctors say he's got a 50-50 chance of living, though there's only a ten percent chance of that.”

Ed

The physical comedy shown early on in The Naked Gun is an early indication that the film’s going to be an iconic one, with the film opening with Frank fighting a whole bunch of purported enemies of America. Not long after, the accident-prone Det. Nordberg (played by, yes, O.J. Simpson) is introduced, and almost dies while miserably failing to bust a drug operation.

The above quote comes from Frank’s partner, Capt. Ed Hocken, explaining the whole situation and the unlikeliness of Nordberg’s survival. The line is funny on its own, but is only enhanced by Leslie Nielsen’s look of confusion right after it’s said. It works better in motion than it does when explained, but it’s priceless nonetheless, and also occurs near Frank’s heartbroken declaration that everywhere he goes, something reminds him of a past love.

2 “It's a topsy-turvy world, and maybe the problems of two people don't amount to a hill of beans. But this is our hill. And these are our beans!”

Frank

Parodying one of the best film climaxes of all time, The Naked Gun gently pokes fun at Casablanca, which is a sometimes funny but generally emotional romance/drama/war film. Principally, Humphrey Bogart’s Rick says to the woman he loves, Ilsa, that “it doesn't take much to see that the problems of three little people don't amount to a hill of beans in this crazy world.”

Ever the romantic, Frank says something similar to Jane when he’s trying to get through to her at the film’s climax (she’s brainwashed; again, long story). But he goes further than Rick, emphasizing that “this is our hill. And these are our beans!” At the risk of sounding like a broken record, no one could say lines this bonkers as effectively as Leslie Nielsen could.

1 “Wilma, I promise you; whatever scum did this, not one man on this force will rest one minute until he's behind bars. Now, let's grab a bite to eat.”

Frank

There is something strange about seeing O.J. Simpson show up in such a zany comedy only a few years before he became a suspect in a highly publicized double-murder trial. That whole ordeal actually happened the same year the third Naked Gun movie came out, and to cut a long story short, it did pretty well end his acting career for good.

Whether the scenes involving Nordberg are funnier now or not funny anymore is up to each individual viewer, but what is priceless is Frank’s declaration that no one will rest until the people who nearly killed Nordberg are arrested… after a bite to eat, of course. The whole sequence in the hospital is priceless, but they wisely concluded it with the funniest joke, and it may well stand as the funniest single quote (so not including dialogue exchanges) in the entire movie.

