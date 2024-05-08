The Big Picture Paramount's reboot of The Naked Gun features a star-studded cast including Danny Huston, Liam Neeson, and Pamela Anderson.

The reboot aims to revive the classic comedic style, with Neeson as Detective Frank Drebin.

Details on Huston's role are still under wraps, but the film is expected to be released in 2025.

Paramount's highly anticipated reboot of the classic comedy The Naked Gun is shaping up to be a star-studded affair, with Danny Huston, known for his villainous charm in Yellowstone, being the latest addition to the ensemble cast. According to Deadline, Huston will star alongside an impressive lineup, including Liam Neeson, Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, and Kevin Durand in the untitled project.

While specific details about Huston's character are still under wraps, the announcement has certainly piqued the interest of fans and critics alike. Neeson is set to revive the beloved character of Detective Frank Drebin, originally immortalized by Leslie Nielsen. Hauser will join as Drebin's partner, Ed. Durand, meanwhile, is rumored to portray one of the film's antagonists. The original Naked Gun film emerged from the 1982 television series Police Squad! and debuted in 1988, quickly becoming a favorite for its slapstick humor and parody style. Despite the series concluding in 1994, its cultural impact has endured, leading to the current reboot efforts.

Initial developments for the reboot began as early as 2013, but the project truly gained momentum in 2021 with Seth MacFarlane joining as a producer and Akiva Schaffer signing on as director. The script, penned by Dan Gregor and Doug Mand with Schaffer, promises to revive the franchise's classic comedic style. Despite some delays attributed to the SAG-AFTRA strike, production is now scheduled to commence in Atlanta, Georgia, with a planned release date of July 18, 2025.

What Is Danny Huston Best Known For?

Huston has been a dynamic presence in Hollywood since his debut in 1975. Despite a gradual start, he gained significant recognition in the 2010s with roles in high-profile films such as Clash of the Titans (2010), Robin Hood (2010), and Wonder Woman (2017). On television, Huston shined as billionaire Dan Jenkins in the hit series Yellowstone, marking one of his most notable roles to date. His other television credits include American Horror Story and Succession.

Fans can look forward to Huston's upcoming appearances in Viggo Mortensen's Western The Dead Don’t Hurt, and other projects like Kevin Costner's Horizon: An American Saga and The Crow reboot starring Bill Skarsgård. With its blend of new and familiar faces, the Naked Gun reboot is set to offer a fresh take on the beloved series, aiming to captivate both long-time fans and new audiences with its timeless humor and slapstick nonsense.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on The Naked Gun.

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad Release Date December 2, 1988 Director David Zucker Cast Leslie Nielsen , Priscilla Presley , Ricardo Montalban , George Kennedy , O.J. Simpson , Susan Beaubian Runtime 85 minutes Writers Jerry Zucker , Jim Abrahams , David Zucker , Pat Proft

