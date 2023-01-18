A fourth film in the beloved Naked Gun franchise has been in the cards for some time now, but through production woes, script rewrites, and creative differences, it has yet to materialize. It was back in October 2022 that a reboot project came as close as it has ever been to becoming a reality as Paramount Pictures officially gave the greenlight to the film, with Liam Neeson taking the leading role from series frontman, the late, great Leslie Nielsen. Recently, Collider's own Steven Weintraub had the opportunity to talk with Neeson for Marlowe, his landmark 100th film, and touched on the future of the project, with the actor saying that the hope is that production should be starting this summer.

During the interview, Weintraub posed the question if the Naked Gun project is still going ahead in the future, to which Neeson confirmed the plans to move forward with the project, with the goal being to get it started this year. "Yes, we’re waiting on a script. Yeah, we’re hoping it’ll happen this year, maybe in the summertime," he said. Weintraub followed up by asking if the film is a priority for everyone involved, to which Neeson answered, "Yeah, Paramount Studios, I think. I approached Seth MacFarlane, he and his team are working on it, the scripts. So, we’re hoping to go in the summertime, you know?" While the greater details of the film are kept under wraps, the previously mentioned October report stated that Neeson will be playing Frank Drebin, Jr., the son of Nielsen's lovable yet not so-bright detective.

Plans for a fourth film have existed since 2009, when Nielsen was set to reprise his role as Frank Drebin. The project never materialized and plans for a direct sequel were put on hold following Nielsen's passing in 2010. This new reboot process was first announced in 2013 and has gone through a tumultuous development. As Neeson noted, Seth MacFarlane is producing the film and was brought on to develop the film in January 2021 and has for years voiced his want to have Neeson as the son of Nelson's Drebin. Paramount has been no stranger to making legacy sequels to beloved franchises, with the absolute blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick being warmly received by both critics and audiences as a great sequel to the original 1986 film.

Image via Paramount Pictures

RELATED: Ranking Every Leslie Nielsen Spoof Movie From Worst to Best

Who Else is Working on the New Naked Gun?

Outside of Neeson in the starring role, additional cast members haven't yet been announced for this new Naked Gun project. The October report stated that Akiva Schaffer, who most recently directed 2022's Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers, set to direct the project with Dan Gregor and Doug Mand, who also worked alongside Schaffer on Rescue Rangers, are set to pen the screenplay. MacFarlane is producing alongside Erica Huggins via their Fuzzy Door production company with Schaffer also serving as executive producer.

Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on the next outing of the Naked Gun series, and more from our interview with Neeson. Check out the trailer for Marlowe below: