The Big Picture The long-awaited The Naked Gun reboot, starring Liam Neeson, is set to hit theaters on July 15, 2025.

The film will go head-to-head with other summer releases including Ballerina and How to Train Your Dragon.

For now, fans can catch the original 1988 movie on Paramount+ while they eagerly await the reboot next year.

The long in the works reboot of the cop comedy The Naked Gun is heading to theaters next year. Paramount will release Akiva Schaffer's reboot of the spoof franchise on July 15, 2025. Variety reports that the film, which is set to star Liam Neeson as Frank Drebin, taking over from comedy legend Leslie Nielsen, will be a summer release next year. The release calendar for 2025, after pandemic and strike-related delays, is beginning to shape up. Next July, The Naked Gun will face off against Ballerina, the Ana de Armas-led spinoff of the John Wick franchise; the Disney animated film Elio; the live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon; and the horror sequel The Black Phone 2.

So far, little is known about the Schaffer-led reboot, which will feature action star Neeson lampooning his own image as the effective but imbecilic Drebin. Lonely Island veteran Schaffer will direct and executive produce, and co-wrote the film's draft script with writing duo Dan Gregor and Doug Mand (Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend). The film will be produced by Seth MacFarlane and Erica Huggins via their company Fuzzy Door.

What Is 'The Naked Gun'?

Image via Paramount

The Naked Gun had its genesis in Police Squad!, a short-lived 1982 TV comedy from David Zucker, Jim Abrahams, and Jerry Zucker, the team behind the pioneering disaster movie spoof Airplane! Although the TV series was canceled after six episodes, the trio found new life for the concept on the big screen, where their signature visual gags would have more impact. Like Police Squad!, 1988's The Naked Gun starred Nielsen as Drebin, a spoof of movie cops who becomes embroiled with criminal mastermind Vincent Ludwig (Ricardo Montalban) and his plot to assassinate the Queen of England at a baseball game - but the plot is secondary to the film's non-stop assault of puns, visual gags, and outrageous slapstick. An enormous success at the box office, making over $150 million on a $12 million budget, the film spawned two sequels, 1991's The Naked Gun 2½: The Smell of Fear and 1994's Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult, and cemented Nielsen, once one of Hollywood's squarest leading men, as a comedy icon.

Paramount is setting their future release slate; in addition to The Naked Gun, the company has also staked out March 14, 2025 for Novocaine, a new action film starring Jack Quaid; August 8, 2024 for Vicious, a Dakota Fanning-led survival thriller; and July 31, 2026 for a sequel to last year's animated Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

The Naked Gun reboot hits theaters July 15, 2025. The 1988 movie is streaming now on Paramount+.

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad Release Date December 2, 1988 Director David Zucker Cast Leslie Nielsen , Priscilla Presley , Ricardo Montalban , George Kennedy , O.J. Simpson , Susan Beaubian Runtime 85 minutes Main Genre Action Writers Jerry Zucker , Jim Abrahams , David Zucker , Pat Proft Tagline The Villain. Even Mother Teresa wanted him dead.

Watch on Paramount+