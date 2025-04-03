The Akiva Schaffer-directed reboot of Naked Gun, starring Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson just made a big splash at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, with audiences being given their first glimpse at the long awaited comedy reboot. While most of these trailers are shown behind closed-doors, Paramount decided to treat fans to a public first look at the highly anticipated fourth film online. Neeson will take on the role of Detective Frank Drebin, originally played by Leslie Nielsen. The cast also includes the likes of Cody Rhodes, Liza Kozhy, CCH Pounder, Busta Rhymes, Paul Walter Hauser, Kevin Durand, and Danny Huston.

The footage sees a bank robbery in progress when a little girl walks in on the dangerous heist. Unbeknownst to these would-be crooks, this is none-other than Frank Drebin Jr. in disguise, and he quickly takes the criminals down with a deadly lolipop. The teaser ends with Drebin paying tribute to his father, Frank Drebin (Leslie Nielsen), confirming this will indeed be a continuation of the original Naked Gun trilogy. There is even a downright diabolical joke involving O.J. Simpson's character Nordberg that will have fans rolling.

Liam Neeson Was "Nervous" Over 'The Naked Gun'

Speaking to Collider's Robert Taylor last year, Neeson admitted to having nerves over taking the role and noted that the film would need to have lots of visual gags. He also hoped, at the time, that he would be surrounded by comedy actors to allow him to do the straight man schtick.

"Well, obviously, the script has got to be funny and have a kind of a theme, a kind of a story, albeit quite loose, going through the script rather than just a series of gags, which can get boring very, very quickly. Yes, I'm honored to be offered the part of Frank Drebin, and a little bit nervous about it because I've done a couple of skits before that were just very short TV things, but this would be, I don't know, 95, 100 minutes of a film. They're still casting it so hopefully my other cast members will be funny and sexy so that I could just be dead absolutely straight. There has to be lots of visual gags going on, too."

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on the Naked Gun reboot starring Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson. The film will open in theaters on August 1, 2025.