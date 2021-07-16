The first trailer for Naked Singularity has just dropped. Starring John Boyega, the movie is equal parts a razor-sharp critique of the legal system and a thrilling, high-stakes heist film.

Boyega plays a moralistic public defender, pushed to his limit by the injustices he sees daily in court. A former client, played by Olivia Cooke, draws him into a heist to recover heroin from an impounded vehicle. Of course, with $50 million on the line, the opportunity quickly rises to the attention of every criminal organization in New York City and beyond, turning the heist into an all-out race.

The gonzo tone of the trailer, along with its striking visuals make this film look like something truly different. Boyega and Cooke seem in fine form, opting for roles as daring as any on their resumes, and the far-reaching scope of the project give it new territory to explore. Bill Skarsgård, Ed Skrein, Linda Lavin, and Tim Blake Nelson round out the cast, covering everything from New York's criminal underbelly to Boyega's sleazy colleagues. If the film is half as good as that faultless casting, it might just become an instant classic.

It's a thrilling premise, backed up by an impressive team behind the camera. It screenwriter Chase Palmer, one of Variety's 10 Directors to Watch, makes his feature directorial debut. He worked with David Matthews to adapt Sergio De La Pava's PEN prize-winning novel, A Naked Singularity. Executive producers include Dick Wolf and Ridley Scott, which suggests that the Law & Order meets Matchstick Men tone of the trailer is no accident. Joining them as executive producers are Sebastien Raybaud, Francois Callens, John Zois, Mark Roberts, Tony Pachella, Deborah Roth, Anna Boden, and Ryan Fleck.

Naked Singularity arrives in theaters on August 6, and will be available on demand August 13. Check out the trailer below.

Here's the official synopsis:

Naked Singularity tells the story of Casi (John Boyega), a promising young NYC public defender whose idealism is beginning to crack under the daily injustices of the very justice system he’s trying to make right. Doubting all he has worked for and seeing signs of the universe collapsing all around him, he is pulled into a dangerous high-stakes drug heist by an unpredictable former client (Olivia Cooke) to beat the broken system at its own game.

