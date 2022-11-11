Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Nakia (Lupita Nyong'o) is one of the most powerful warriors of Wakanda, acting as a spy and working on protecting the nation's secrets. She's also King T'Challa's romantic interest in 2018's Black Panther. Surprisingly, though, Nakia doesn't show up either in Avengers: Infinity War or Avengers: Endgame, which left fans wondering where the spy could be. As it turns out, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever gives us a clear answer about where Nakia has been all along. And while the explanation is surprising, it also marks one last tribute from filmmaker Ryan Coogler to Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa.

Where Has Nakia Been?

The reason why we haven’t seen Nakia since Black Panther is quite simple. She left Wakanda without saying goodbye six years before the events of Wakanda Forever. That number indicates Nakia fled the country as T’Challa disappeared with half the planet's sentient life, a result of Thanos’ (Josh Brolin) Snap. That’s because Wakanda Forever takes place one year after T’Challa’s death, an event that could only have occurred after the Avengers reverted the effects of the Snap. So, we don’t know if Nakia left before Thanos attacked Wakanda or after he acquired the six Infinity Stones. But we can confidently say it was around the same time the Snap happened.

As Nakia reveals in Wakanda Forever, she left her post behind because she couldn’t stand living in the country while their King was gone. That’s because T’Challa was not only her ruler and her brother at arms but her lover. The entire country mourned the passing of their King twice. But Nakia was grieving for losing the man she gave her heart to.

During her time away, Nakia became the directress of a school in Haiti, helping to shape a new generation by teaching them kindness and self-reliance. Nakia seems as happy as she could be in Haiti, and her work couldn’t be more meaningful. So, by leaving Wakanda, Nakia found a way to keep spreading T’Challa’s hope for the future to the rest of the world. Unfortunately, she couldn’t do that while still being a War Dog for Wakanda. That sounds like an excellent explanation for Nakia’s fate since Black Panther. However, Wakanda Forever’s end-credits scene reveals more about Nakia’s situation.

Why Did Nakia Leave Wakanda?

In Wakanda Forever’s end-credits scene, we meet Nakia and T’Challa’s son, Toussaint. As Nakia tells Shuri (Letitia Wright), T’Challa and Nakia decided to raise Toussaint far from Wakanda, so he could grow up knowing what the world is without the shelter of the African nation. Nakia also underlines how T’Challa told her and their son he was dying, preparing them for the King’s death. Nakia and Toussaint even had their own funeral for T’Challa.

For Nakia to be able to vanish from Wakanda without raising suspicions, she had to be in the early stages of her pregnancy. And since T’Challa remained five years away due to Thano’s Snap, Toussaint's conception happened before Avengers: Infinity War. Therefore, it makes sense that Nakia didn’t join the battle against Thanos, because she was already pregnant. That gives us not only a good idea of what happened to Nakia since Black Panther but also where Wakanda Forever fits in the MCU timeline. Finally, since Toussaint’s Wakandan name is also T’Challa, the boy is fated to grow and take over the mantle of the Black Panther in the future, allowing Boseman’s legacy to live on in the MCU.

