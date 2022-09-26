Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is going to deepen the mythology of the Afro futurist nation, and in a new image revealed by Empire Magazine, we get another good look at the possible antagonist Namor the Submariner (Tenoch Huerta), who is seen in all his glory with a spear in hand, clad in an amazing neckpiece and earpieces influenced by the culture and history of Mesoamerica.

Namor the Submariner has been a comic mainstay since the 1930s and rules Atlantis. In the comics he is a mutant, though we are yet to see his origins in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as the studio has a penchant for never following exact storylines from the comics. It also shows us a fleeting moment of his birth, and the Huerta revealed that Namor is indeed a mutant in the upcoming feature. Director Ryan Coogler, who returns to direct after delivering the 2019's smash hit Black Panther, speaking of the comic run of the character says, “The contrast between T’Challa and Namor – their characters, and their nations – just leaps off the page. “

The trailer revealed during the San Diego Comic Con showcased Namor as one of the two conflicts Wakanda is facing after the death of its beloved King T’Challa — the other seems to be the war for Vibranium. We’ve seen a huge wave drowning the throne of Wakanda, and Namor is the only character who is capable of such a feat. On-screen, Namor will rule the nation of Talocan, which is now suffering due to T’Challa’s decision to open Wakanda to the world, “That decision puts Talocan in jeopardy,” Huerta says. The trailer has revealed that Wakanda, along with Queen Ramonda, Shuri, and Nakia, is mourning the loss of its king and gearing up to face the unknown threats that loom over the kingdom.

Along with Huerta, the movie will see the return of Letitia Wright as Shuri, Lupita Nyong’o as Nakia, Danai Gurira as Okoya, Angela Bassett as Queen Ramonda, Winston Duke as M’baku, and will introduce Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams/Iron Heart.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premieres on November 11. Meanwhile, you can check out the synopsis and new image below.

Image via Empire Magazine