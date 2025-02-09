One of the most successful movies in the post-Endgame era of Marvel was Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the highly-anticipated follow up to the smash-hit 2018 MCU film that introduced the world to Wakanda. With Ryan Coogler at the helm returning to direct the sequel, Black Panther 2 was a smash hit, earning $453 million at the domestic box office and $400 million internationally for a worldwide cumulative haul of $853 million. Part of what made the film such a success was the introduction of Namor (Tenoch Huerta Mejía), one of the first mutants to ever appear in the MCU with a rich history in Marvel Comics. Iron Studios has partnered with Marvel to release a new Infinity Namor figure showing him ready to face off against Thanos based on his appearance in Marvel Comics that is 1/10 size and retails for $249.99.

This is far from the first mutant figure that Iron Studios has dropped; before the end of 2024, the company unveiled two new collectibles from the most popular Marvel show of the year, X-Men '97. The first to be released was a new Magneto figure and the second was a Cyclops figure, but both immediately earned praise for their lifelike stature. Hot Toys also gave a new figure to Gambit and Wolverine based on their appearance in X-Men '97 when Gambit rides on Wolverine's back and imbues his claws with his purple kinetic power, making him even more unstoppable than he was before. Iron Studios also opened up the year with another X-Men figure showing the entire team taking on the Sentinel, the deadly robot designed to hunt mutants.

What Is the Future of Mutants in the MCU?

Deadpool & Wolverine featured the debut of more mutants than we've ever seen before in the MCU, but it still only scratched the surface of what is ultimately coming down the pipe once Marvel decides to introduce mutants and focus more on the X-Men and less on The Avengers. Namor does have a history with Sue Storm of The Fantastic Four, Marvel's First Family, who is due to arrive in theaters later this year on July 25. It's unlikely that Namor will appear in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, but there is potential in the future for them to interact, which would certainly cause trouble for Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal).

The Iron Studios Namor figure is now available for pre-order and can be purchased from IronStudios.com. Check out the first images of the figure above and watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Disney+.