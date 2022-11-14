Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

There are many reasons why the original Black Panther (2018) worked so well, and one of those reasons is its sensational villain. Once upon a time, the Marvel Cinematic Universe was heavily criticized for its bland and forgettable villains who lacked any sort of personality or anything resembling a character arc. Thankfully, Phase 3 of the MCU finally starting to address that issue and one of the many byproducts of that is Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan). Killmonger is a mirror version of King T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) in a variety of ways, representing the man the Black Panther could become should he give in to hate and anger.

Killmonger truly has it all. An incredible performance from Michael B. Jordan and, most importantly, a backstory and motivation that not only makes the character compelling but also provides thoughtful commentary and themes about prejudice and the dangers of radicalization. Any potential follow-up to the film would have a hard time living up to the reputation of such an incredible character, and the sequel's added pressure of having to also be a proper tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman also doesn't help alleviate any pressure. Even though it's a challenge, it's one that director Ryan Coogler (Creed) was more than willing to take on, and he decided that the villain to succeed Killmonger should be a major Marvel Comics figure.

Image via Marvel Studios



Namor the Submariner (Tenoch Huerta Mejía) arrives to the MCU as K'uk'ulkan (the feathered serpent god) and the leader of the Talokanil, an ancient race of undersea-dwelling Mayans who are building more and more resentment for the surface world in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022). As the tensions grow, Wakanda will need a new Black Panther to defend itself from Namor's rage. Rage that has been brought on by centuries of generational trauma, showing that even though Killmonger may have been defeated in the first film, the usurper king's presence can be felt throughout the sequel.

RELATED: Does Killmonger Come Back in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'?​​​​​​

Origins and Justifications

Though Namor has commonly been both friend and foe in the Marvel Comics, his first MCU appearance cements him as a homicidal leader with aspirations to conquer the surface world, but his origin does make some compelling points as to why he has this goal. Namor was born not long after the Spanish invaded South America, pushing his Mayan ancestors off their land and inheriting the smallpox illness that the Conquistadors brought from Europe. Their people were saved when they ingested the magical blue herb that created the first generation of Talokanil, and Namor was born not long after. When his mother (María Mercedes Coroy) passed, Namor made a promise to bury her in their homeland on the surface, only to find the Spanish were still oppressing his people and forcing them into slavery, cementing in Namor the idea that humans cannot be trusted.

Namor's origin isn't all that dissimilar from that of Killmonger's. At a young age, Killmonger also saw the cruelty that powerful governments and societies can exhibit, this time from the nation of Wakanda himself. Killmonger's father, N'Jobu (Sterling K. Brown), felt that Wakanda was not doing nearly enough to aid their brethren from around the world who face racial persecution at the hands of their government, even going as far to assist terrorist and thief Ulyses Klaue (Andy Serkis) to steal a deposit of vibranium for his master plan. N'Jobu was ultimately killed by his own brother when King T'Chaka (Atandwa Kani) discovered N'Jobu's treachery. Despite knowing that N'Jobu's son was playing basketball a few floors below, T'Chaka did not bring his nephew back to Wakanda, leading Erik to find his father with Panther claws in his chest.

Image via Marvel Studios

Inspiration From Parents

Namor's rebellious nature is something he inherited from his mother, who was initially apprehensive to take the blue herb that turned them into a sea-dwelling society. Not only did she prefer her life on the surface and did not want to leave her home, but she also was concerned about how the plant would affect her then-unborn child. After the rest of her tribe promised that her son would be crowned the leader of their people, she decided it was worth the risk to give her son a better life.

A better life for his child is also what N'Jobu wanted for Erik, instilling in him the values of honoring one's culture and standing up against oppression, no matter the cost. In fact, the first thing we hear in the first Black Panther film is N'Jobu telling Erik the history of their people, and why it's so important that it be preserved and protected. However, he clearly didn't instill the idea that there are other ways to seek justice that don't involve putting innocent people in harm's way.

Image via Marvel Studios

When both of their parents died, each of those moments served as the catalyst for who they would become. Some may call them villains, and wouldn't be wrong in doing so, but their ultimately products of grief and discrimination.

Namor is a Killmonger Who Won

There is one very key difference between Namor and Killmonger. Namor, in a way, succeeded in his goal of creating a perfect society for his people. Killmonger's entire justification for committing the crimes he did was to seize the Wakandan throne and achieve the ultimate power of the most powerful nation in the world. Though he very nearly uses the military might of Wakanda to conquer the rest of the world, his reign as ruler is ultimately short-lived, and he isn't able to utilize that power when he's killed by T'Challa.

Namor obviously hasn't succeeded in conquering the rest of the world, but he may get another chance. That's because, unlike Killmonger, Namor survives his encounter with the Black Panther and lives another day, yielding when Shuri (Letitia Wright) proposes a treaty to end their bloodshed. However, it doesn't seem that Namor is giving up his plans to conquer the surface, despite how conflicted he may be. This is how Namor accomplishes what Killmonger never did. Where Killmonger was only king for a matter of days, Namor has a loyal collection of followers still by his side when the film concludes, with the might of the Talokan military still being more than capable of taking the rest of the world by storm as long as Wakanda stays out of their way.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is in theaters now.

Read more about 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever':

Why Does Shuri See [SPOILER] on The Ancestral Plane in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'?

Is Namor a Mutant in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'?

That Huge 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Scene on The Ancestral Plane, Explained