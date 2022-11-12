In the decade since its inception, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has brought a number of powerful comics characters to life on the big screen – their most recent being Tenoch Huerta Mejía's embodiment of Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Joining the ranks of other god-like powered beings such as Chris Hemsworth's Thor, known throughout mythology as the Norse God of thunder, Brie Larson's cosmic champion Captain Marvel, and Josh Brolin's Infinity Stones-wielding mad titan Thanos, Namor enters into an expansive multiverse of mighty MCU characters. But who is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Namor and what exactly are his powers?

Who Is Namor in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'?

Image via Marvel Studios

In the MCU, Namor is the ruler of the underwater nation of Talokan. He steps onto the world stage after a U.S. mining nation uncovers the presence of vibranium near his kingdom. Similar to Wakanda, a meteorite containing vibranium fell into the ocean eons ago - with the people of Talokan using it for clothing & weaponry. Unwilling to let his people be exploited, Namor attacks the surface world and delivers a warning to Wakanda: either they deliver the scientist who created the vibranium detector to Talokan or the kingdom of Wakanda will be the first place he attacks when Namor and his people wage war on the surface world.

And Namor isn't just making idle threats. He has immense strength, allowing him to swing a helicopter around like it is a toy. That strength also gives him immense durability: when M'Baku (Winston Duke) attempts to strike him with his war club, it merely breaks on Namor's skin. Namor then returns the favor by literally punching through the Jabari chieftain's armor and sending him flying with a single blow. Namor's strength also lets him wield a spear made of raw vibranium with extreme force - he's able to cut through Wakandan ships like a knife through hot butter. Namor also possesses wings on his ankles that allow him to hover and glide through the air with ease. And unlike his fellow Talokanil people, he can breathe air as well as water - though he still needs to "recharge" by dipping into the water.

How Did the Talokanil Become So Powerful?

Image via Marvel Studios



Eventually, Namor reveals the source of the Talokanil's powers to Princess Shuri (Letitia Wright). Stricken with disease and oppression by Spanish conquistadors, the Talokan found a plant that would change their physiology - giving them immense strength and healing but rendering them unable to breathe oxygen unless it was from water. Namor's mother ingested the plant when she was pregnant with him, resulting in his powerful abilities. Namor also confirms that he's a mutant - one of the latest to join the MCU before the eventual introduction of the X-Men.

How Are Namor's Powers Different in the Comics?

Image via Marvel Comics

In the comics, Namor's powerset is a bit different. While he's still a mutant, his powers are the result of a union between the princess of the underwater kingdom Atlantis and sea captain Leonard McKenzie. He also became a fixture in the superhuman community, forming one of the first-ever superhero teams in the Invaders along with partnerships with the X-Men & Fantastic Four. Namor's longest association is with the secret superhuman organization the Illuminati, though he often butted heads with most of the members over their decisions. Huerta's performance as Namor also carries over his desire to protect his people at any costs, making him one of the more complicated yet compelling figures in the MCU.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is playing in theaters now.

