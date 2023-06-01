Hooray! For one last time, the Drew Crew has reassembled. The final season of The CW supernatural sleuth series, Nancy Drew has begun airing as of May 31. Nancy Drew's story has been a rallying point for many across a number of decades. Narratives of the young mystery solver have been retold a number of times using varying mediums from books, film, television, and games. And now, the latest iteration which sees Kennedy McMann play the title role, is coming to an end and the star has been speaking about what audiences might expect in the series finale.

In the wake of the first episode of the final season titled, "The Dilemma of the Lovers' Curse," McMann spoke with Entertainment Weekly addressing what fans can look forward to as the series wraps. "This is definitely a season of individual growth for everybody," McMann reveals. "Figuring out who they are and how they're going to go about using all of these skills that they've garnered over all of their ghost hunting adventures and what purpose is driving their lives." A scene in the trailer oozed intensity and the prospect of death for someone close to Nancy. Addressing the togetherness of the crew, McMann adds, "I don't want that to scare anybody thinking that the whole crew won't be together, because we definitely are, a lot of the season. And then from our primary mystery perspective, it's really entrenched in the history of the town. That is really heavily explored this season in a way that relates intimately to all of the characters. There's quite a feast ahead."

Will Nancy and Ace Break Their Curse?

The final season kicks off from where the sleuths left off in the previous season. This includes, of course, the small matter of the curse placed on Nancy by Temperance (Olivia Taylor Dudley) regarding her feelings toward Ace (Alex Saxon). Any love between the pair is doomed to fail, and Nancy for this reason has consistently blown Ace off. However, she has finally brought him into confidence and McMann believes, "it's like this wave of information and context that finally fills in all of these holes for him as to this massive confusion he's had about why Nancy's treating him in the way that she's been treating him." But does this revelation stop him? Certainly not, "This really revs him up, and there's definitely a passion kicked into gear for him to go against what Nancy hopes to do." The end game here is simple, "He wants to give it his all and see what he can do to change her mind and to get them on the same page to work together to break the curse."

Is Tristan Just a Stepping Stone to Ace?

Nancy's feelings for Ace aren't the only butterflies she has to cope with though. There is also Tristan (Henrique Zaga), whom McMann had described as an "interesting character" while stating regarding, the relationship, "Tristan's very different than any love interest she's ever had in the series before in the way that he understands her in a way that very few people do." When asked on which side of the love triangle she leans, McMann says, "Of course I'm Team Nancy and Ace. You have to be! But Tristan gives a compelling case. People will be surprised."

Nancy Drew season 4 airs Wednesdays on The CW.