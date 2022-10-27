It's the end of the line for Nancy Drew and her band of mystery-solving friends. The CW has announced that the series is ending after its upcoming fourth season. While the news is heartbreaking for "Drewds," the show's loyal fanbase, it doesn't come as a complete surprise given the slew of shows cancelled by the network earlier this year, including its spin-off series Tom Swift. Nancy Drew joins The Flash and Riverdale as CW shows ending in the coming year.

Nancy Drew first premiered in 2019. Its first season followed its title character (Kennedy McMann), a young adult whose plans to move out of the small town of Horseshoe Bay, Maine are squashed when she becomes entangled in a supernatural mystery. Despite her desire to leave, Nancy's knack for crime-solving keeps her rooted in Horseshoe Bay, uncovering secrets about the town and her own lineage. As the show has progressed, it continued to bring in new creatures and spooky mysteries for Nancy and the rest of the Drew Crew to solve, often enmeshed into the town's history.

During the most recent third season, the Drew Crew squared up against Nancy's resurrected ancestor Temperance Hudson (Bo Martynowska and Olivia Taylor Dudley). In the season finale, they desperately try to stop Temperance from destroying the town, but it takes a grand illusion, a curse, and a few near deaths to make it happen. Unfortunately for them, Temperance still manages to get in one final blow, as all the dead bodies in the cemetery have reanimated and are ready to create an apocalypse of their own.

About the cancelation, showrunners Noga Landau and Melinda Hsu Taylor said,

"We are so honored and proud to have brought Nancy Drew’s iconic determination, individuality and resilience to life in a years-long collaboration with incredible creative talents in front of the camera, behind the scenes and among our studio and network partners. Our hearts are full of gratitude, knowing that we are able to bring this chapter to a close with intentionality, inclusivity and kindness — and of course with plenty of sleuthing twists, supernatural scares and star-crossed romance along the way. We are especially indebted to our wonderful fan community, whose connection with our themes and stories has meant the world to us. Season 4 will be a worthy and resonant payoff for their continued love and support."

Nancy Drew was created by Landau, Stephanie Savage, and Josh Schwartz. Additional cast includes Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Alex Saxon, Tunji Kasim, Riley Smith, and Scott Wolf.

Nancy Drew Season 4 currently doesn't have a release date but is expected to premiere mid-season 2023. Seasons 1-3 are available to stream now on HBO Max. Check out the latest season trailer below: