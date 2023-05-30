Nancy Drew has been a staple in many people's lives for several decades -- whether it was through books, film and television, or games. In 2019, The CW debuted its iteration of the titular character, with Kennedy McMann starring as the title character. On May 31, the series premieres its fourth and final season, bringing Nancy and the Drew Crew through one last spooky romp through Horseshoe Bay, Maine. Similar to its predecessors, The CW's Nancy Drew centers on Nancy, a young woman with a knack for detective work. In this version, a supernatural mystery prevents Nancy from leaving town and heading to college. It eventually precipitates Nancy and her friends doing everything from learning shocking family secrets, performing rituals, hunting ghosts and other creatures, and more.

When Season 3 ended, the Drew Crew finally stopped Temperance Hudson's reign of terror before she completely destroyed the town. However, things still aren't smooth sailing for the crew. In the final minutes of Season 3, Nancy heads to the cemetery where she discovers that all the graves are empty, the corpses reanimated. Season 4 will primarily follow Nancy and the others as they work to return the corpses where they belong. Meanwhile, the crew must also deal with other paranormal crimes, and a few new romances will crop up. As Nancy Drew heads into Season 4, we've compiled a guide to the major returning cast and who they portray in the show.

Kennedy McMann as Nancy Drew

Nancy Drew has been through a lot, and Kennedy McMann plays the character to perfection. In the show's full three seasons thus far, Nancy learned the truth about her biological mother, found out that Ryan Hudson (Riley Smith) is her biological father, battled a soul-sucking wraith, and comes face to face with her ancestor. Through it all, Nancy is a determined and clever young woman who ultimately keeps the best interests of her loved ones and the town in mind. Season 4 will see Nancy's sleuthing skills put to the ultimate test. She must also contend with another curse left behind by Temperance, who made it so that if Nancy acts on her feelings for Ace (Alex Saxon), he will die. But knowing Nancy, she'll find a way to get the "Nace" ship sailing once again.

Thus far in her career, Kennedy McMann has largely made a name for herself thanks to Nancy Drew, her first major television role. She recently appeared in The Good Doctor for a backdoor pilot of the spin-off series The Good Lawyer. She has also previously guest-starred in Law & Order: SVU and Gone.

Alex Saxon as Ace

Alex Saxon plays Ace, the more reserved member of the Drew Crew. Still, Ace is an invaluable part of the team. His hacking skills often come in handy, too. Viewers don't know much about Ace (including his last name) beyond his relationship with his father (Thom), and that he has a half-brother (Grant) -- which gets him into some trouble with a secret organization. Ace also holds romantic feelings towards Nancy, but he was hard-pressed to actually confess them. Ace is also a "platanchor" (platonic anchor) for Bess.

Alex Saxon is best known for his television roles. Before Nancy Drew, Saxon held regular roles in The Fosters, Finding Carter, and The Fix. Saxon also starred in the Netflix original movie Coin Heist and held various guest spots in shows like Ray Donovan.

Leah Lewis as George Fan

Though George Fan puts on a tough exterior, she cares deeply about her loved ones -- especially her friends and her younger sisters. Growing up, and even still, George's family relies on her for financial support, as her mother is an alcoholic with an unstable income, and her father is absent. As such, George works hard in everything she does, including managing The Claw and helping the Drew Crew solve whatever spooky mystery is thrown their way. She and Nick eventually sparked a relationship and were briefly engaged before realizing they weren't ready just yet. Additionally, George is pursuing more for herself, heading into the legal field with a little help from Carson Drew.

While Leah Lewis is best known for Nancy Drew, she left quite the impression on Netflix viewers following her role as Ellie Chu in The Half of It. Prior to the feature, Lewis held guest and recurring roles in several TV shows, including The Good Doctor, Sing It!, The Gifted, and more. Lewis will next head to the big screen for Pixar and Disney's Elemental, in which she voices Ember. Elemental premieres June 16.

Tunji Kasim as Nick Nickerson

Tunji Kasim as Nick Nickerson brings a solid grounding presence to the Drew Crew. After being incarcerated for an act of self-defense, Nick headed to Horseshoe Bay for a fresh start, where he began work as a mechanic and was secretly dating Nancy. Nick also has a knack for technology and is an integral member of the group. He's intensely loyal and searches for that one thing to offer him purpose and fulfillment. By Season 3, Nick finds that, building a youth community center for kids who need a break from home, a place to hang out with other kids, and more. He and George also grew quite close. They were engaged at one point but decided it was better to give themselves space to grow.

Tunji Kasim's biggest breakout came with Nancy Drew, though he also has earlier television experience, as well as theater experience. His first TV role was in the British series Nearly Famous, which also starred Aaron Taylor-Johnson. Kasim recently recurred in Netflix's Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story as Adolphus.

Maddison Jaizani as Bess Marvin

Maddison Jaizani's Bess Marvin is the unsung hero of the Drew Crew. Bess is a newer resident of Horseshoe Bay who had a rough childhood growing up in London. Despite the "rich girl" front she created early in the show, Bess lived out of her van until moving in with Nancy. All things supernatural captivate Bess, leading her to delve deep into the town's history. She is often the reason the crew is able to piece things together, escaping many a brush with death. Unlike Bess' other iterations in the Nancy Drew universe, this Bess is canonically a lesbian and is most recently dating her rival-turned-girlfriend Addy (Rachel Colwell). Bess is also a "platanchor" for Ace.

With just a handful of credits under her belt, Maddison Jaizani has already demonstrated her skills. Before landing Nancy Drew, Jaizani was a series regular in Canal+'s Versailles, which ran from 2015-2018. Following that series, Jaizani recurred in Seasons 2 and 3 of AMC's Into the Badlands, which aired from 2015-2019.

Scott Wolf as Carson Drew

Scott Wolf plays Carson Drew, the first of Nancy's two dads. After the death of Nancy's birth mother, Lucy, Carson, and his late wife Kate took Nancy in. Following the big reveal, Carson and Nancy's relationship was on rocky ground. But, being the good father, Carson gave Nancy her space. He offers his support however he can, in whatever way Nancy and the others need it most. Carson is also a defense attorney who helps steer George in the right direction for her new law career. Currently, Carson is dating the DA, Jean Rosario (Erica Cerra).

Scott Wolf has been a longtime TV staple throughout his career, first becoming well-known for the 1994-2000 television series Party of Five. He starred in a number of shows since then, including The Night Shift, the animated Kaijudo: Rise of the Duel Masters, and more. His movie projects include Netflix's Rescued by Ruby and Lady and the Tramp II, among others.

Riley Smith as Ryan Hudson

Riley Smith is the second of Nancy's two dads, Ryan Hudson. Early in the series, Ryan is a rather entitled member of the affluent family in town. When viewers first meet Ryan, he's generally not a good person, unable to see his own faults. Eventually, he learns the deeper truth about his father's criminal activities, looking inwards and committing to being better. He and Nancy bond more as father and daughter, and Ryan helps the Drew Crew where he can. In Season 3, Ryan also volunteers at the youth center Nick created. He continues to show that he's a changed man.

Riley Smith has held an active career, first winning over audiences with roles in Motorcrossed and Freaks and Geeks. More recently, he appeared in shows such as Station 19 and Proven Innocent, along with other recurring roles in shows like Nashville and True Blood.

Nancy Drew Season 4 premieres on May 31, airing Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW and streaming the next day on The CW app and website. The first three seasons are available on Max.