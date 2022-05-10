Nancy Drew, The CW’s supernatural hit starring Kennedy McMann, has shaken up life for everyone in Horseshoe Bay over the last three seasons. From the breakdown of the Hudson family, which practically ran Horseshoe Bay, to uncovering the truth about the folklore tale of Dead Lucy, Nancy and the Drew Crew’s actions and mystery-solving skills have changed the town — for the better, in most cases. But, the exploration of what these changes have done to the town has felt sidelined, as the series has primarily focused on the romantic relationships of those in the Drew Crew. The third season’s finale left off on a particularly dire note for Nancy’s growing romance with Ace (Alex Saxon), whose romance has been cursed by the late Temperance Hudson (Olivia Taylor Dudley). Should Nancy and Ace ever act on their feelings for one another, Ace will die.

Meanwhile, after getting engaged earlier in the season, George (Leah Lewis) and Nick (Tunji Kasim) broke off their engagement to focus on their own lives and how they want to move forward, particularly now that George no longer has certain death looming over her. As for Bess (Maddison Jaizani), she’s recently become involved with Addy Soctomah (Rachel Colwell), but things are still new. After three seasons, it feels like not enough attention has been paid to the aspects of their personal lives outside of romance.

The upcoming fourth season is a chance to change things up and do something new. There are such exciting prospects on the horizon for each of the characters to delve into in the upcoming episodes that have nothing to do with romance, and still plenty of moments that were undercut in the first three seasons to do a better job of addressing. This is particularly true for the leading heroine, Nancy Drew, who has literally had her entire world fall apart over the course of the show. Nancy is still just a teenager, which the writers seem to forget from time to time. She recently lost her mom, just before finding out Dead Lucy is actually her birth mother and her parents had been lying to everyone for her entire life. While the series has done some to address this, it doesn’t feel like enough. Given the nature of the show, Nancy is repeatedly distracted by mysteries or impending death, so her emotions and personal struggles are constantly put to the side.

When Nancy isn’t facing off against a new supernatural being causing trouble in Horseshoe Bay, she’s been entangled with a variety of men. She dates Nick for a short time, has her slow-burning romance with Ace, and has also been romantically involved with Gil Bobbsey (Praneet Akilla), Owen Marvin (Miles Gaston Villanueva), and Agent Park (John Harlan Kim). All of these romances have had a fair amount of exploration over the series’ 49 episodes, cutting Nancy’s attention to other personal matters short. Entering Season 4, there’s a lot to explore with Nancy outside of romance. After the mess with Temperance and with her terrible experience with Horseshoe Bay’s police force, Nancy decided to open her own investigations firm. So, along with solving the mysteries, she also has a business to run. And, even without romance Nancy has several beautiful relationships that need far more exploration.

We’ve barely scratched the surface of Nancy’s issues with both of her fathers — Carson Drew (Scott Wolf) and Ryan Hudson (Riley Smith) — and Nancy dealing with her true parentage. There’s so much more that could be done. Additionally, Bess has been living with Nancy for quite a while now, but this has never come into play. How much time do Bess and Nancy spend together, and has it made them closer than they are with the others? Let’s take a break from romance and focus on some beautiful platonic relationships, as well as Nancy’s new business ventures, in addition to her unmatched crime-solving.

Because Nancy is the titular character, there has always been more time allowed for her to split her attention. The others in the Drew Crew haven’t been quite as lucky. George and Nick are the two characters where romance has practically been their key reason for existence, particularly after they started dating each other toward the end of the first season. Since the beginning of Season 2, it truly feels like every story Nick and George have had has revolved around their relationship, as the few stories not about their relationship were lost in the deluge of stories that were. Both have had very hard, very emotional lives, and it’s time to see them really start to heal from that and move forward. It seems, from how the events of the third season played out, this may be the plan for future episodes, which is exciting. There’s so much to explore with both characters, and plenty of room for them to grow before their relationship becomes the focus again. George grew up with an absentee father and an absentee, alcoholic mother, who had more children but never carried the burden of supporting them. George has had to be an adult — and a mother, essentially — since she was far too young. Over the course of the show, we haven’t seen George’s mother around very often. George has been taking care of her sisters, though we don’t see it nearly as often as we should because George’s focus nearly always falls to Nick. Plus, George owns The Claw, her very own business, yet we hardly ever see her running the business. There are ample opportunities to help George grow and excel as a woman, a business owner, and a sister/mother. Instead, it feels like that often falls to the wayside for her romance with Nick. Likewise, Nick often feels like George’s boyfriend, rather than one of the principal characters on Nancy Drew. Season 3 did much better in undoing this, as Nick’s focus often fell on building up his youth center in Horseshoe Bay. But, now that Nick has stepped back from the youth center, what’s next? So much of his past is left unexplored, and given he’s quite a wealthy man, he has a number of options for what to do with his life. Let’s see him focus on healing himself from the trauma he’s endured and branch out into many things he loves before his relationship becomes front and center again.

Bess possibly has the most exciting opportunities moving forward. Over the last three seasons, we’ve seen very little of Bess outside of her romances. She has definitely felt like the writers’ last priority out of the Drew Crew members, which is absolutely unacceptable. Even when she was in relationships in the past, they were the least developed romances on the show. But, again, there’s a chance to change things up now. In the third season, Bess became a Woman in White (in training) with Temperance’s assistance, a magical being that protected Horseshoe Bay when it was first founded. Plus, she started watching over the archive that holds the town’s history and many magical artifacts. So much of Bess’ story has been left unexplored. In Season 2, she is ostracized by her family, the Marvins, which was her sole reason for coming to town. Since then, she hasn’t had any interactions with them, something that’s very surprising considering they’re one of the founding families of the town and were very much intertwined with everything going on in the first season. Little has been said about Bess and her life before coming to Horseshoe Bay. Bess’ story has been limited to romance, particularly in Season 2, and little effort has been put into her personal growth. Season 3 started to change that and left off in a place where Bess can easily become the most exciting character on the show. Bess and Addy are a great match, but her focus shouldn't be solely devoted to this new romance, like the writers did with Bess and Odette. Bess has so many options to be a key player in Horseshoe Bay, even if she's not involved with the Marvins anymore. It could be a beautiful story, really, if it's given the attention it deserves in the future. Meanwhile, Ace is in a very unusual position going into the next season. Because of Temperance’s curse, Nancy cannot act on her feelings, and Ace has absolutely no idea that any of this is going on. As far as he’s concerned, Nancy has ghosted him, which can help to take him in many directions, especially since the season ended with Ace deciding not to return to his parents’ house and to move forward in life on his own. Romance should be the last thing on Ace’s mind while figuring out how to survive the trials and tribulations of adulthood.

Moving forward, there’s so much potential for everyone, but it’s time for Nancy Drew to switch things up. When not focused on a mystery, the characters have often turned their attention to their romantic lives. It’s been one of the primary sources of drama over the last three seasons, but it’s time to give that a rest. Love needs to be on the backburner as the characters really put in the effort to figure out their futures and what they want to do with their lives. After all, they’re all only in their late teens, maybe very early twenties at this point. There’s so much more that they could be doing with their time that would provide just as much drama and even more character development. Liven things up in Season 4 so the show can continue on.

