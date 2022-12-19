Actor Kennedy McMann has played the title role in The CW's mystery series Nancy Drew for close to four years now, and now she's finally saying goodbye to the role. Since 2019, she's been on the trail of the supernatural mysteries surrounding the town of Horseshoe Bay, putting together a little crew of mystery solvers to delve into the town's history and ultimately uncover what's behind each happening. With the series set to end after its fourth season airs next year, she took to Instagram to share her final moments on set and reflect on how her life has changed since stepping into the shoes of the amateur sleuth.

Her main post shows both the beginning and end of her journey as Nancy with a photo of her after she just wrapped filming on the pilot and another from her last day on set for Season 4. At the time of filming the pilot, she said she felt uncertainty about the future of the series. The show ended up surviving four seasons and even received a spinoff in the form of Tom Swift, becoming one of The CW's premiere programs.

McMann recounted her life journey since becoming Nancy and thanked fans and her colleagues in her statement, saying:

I started this journey at 22 and finish now at 26. I’ve grown up, I’ve gotten married, I’ve bought a house, I’ve found myself, I’ve lived an absolute childhood dream. This experience has completely changed my life. What an incredible gift. Thank you, thank you, thank you for making my dreams come true. For giving me this. And thank you even more to our incredible crew, who have been my family, who have shaped and encouraged me, who have given so much for what we have created. You are what made this especially great, you are who I showed up for, and you will always have my heart.

Image Via The CW

McMann shared two more posts of her and the rest of the cast hugging it out as they wrapped up the series. She'll get to go out in Season 4 alongside her castmates Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Alex Saxon, Tunji Kasim, Riley Smith, and Scott Wolf.

What to Expect in Nancy Drew Season 4

Nancy Drew looks to be heading toward a natural conclusion with Season 4 considering McMann's previous comments. Coming off a battle with her ancestor Temperance Hudson (Bo Martynowska and Olivia Taylor Dudley), Nancy has to navigate the curse the dying Temperance placed on her that prevents her from acting on her feelings toward Ace. The upcoming season will also be one of growth for the Drew Crew as they experience the beginnings of adulthood, starting their own careers before a new mystery pulls them all back together again.

Noga Landau, Stephanie Savage, and Josh Schwartz created Nancy Drew with Landau and Melinda Hsu Taylor set to return as showrunners for the final season. Check out McMann's goodbye to the show, the fans, and her colleagues below.