Nancy Drew has been one of America’s favorite fictional characters ever since The Secret of the Old Clock came out in 1930. Since then, the story has been transformed into many different mediums, from video games to TV series. The latest series is on The CW and premiered in 2019, with its fourth season set to come out soon. This version of Nancy Drew isn’t alone and has a group of trusty friends to assist her. Unfortunately, the finale of Season 3 leaves Ace cursed by Temperance (formerly played by Olivia Taylor Dudley) and unable to be romantically involved with Nancy. This next season leaves Nancy with more than one mystery to solve, but she'll be getting some help both professional and personal. Here's everything we know about the fourth and final season of Nancy Drew.

Editor's Note: This article was last updated on May 18 with the release date and trailer.

When and Where Is Nancy Drew Season 4 Premiering?

Nancy Drew Season 4 has already wrapped filming, but it took a while for us to get a release date. Thankfully, we now know that Nancy Drew Season 4 will premiere on The CW on Wednesday, May 31, at 8 p.m. ET. The premiere episode is titled "The Dilemma of the Lover's Curse".

The only way to watch Nancy Drew for free is to watch as it releases on The CW app and channel, which is primarily for American audiences. The show will also be released on Max, as well as for purchase on apps such as Vudu, Apple TV, and Prime Video. For viewers across the world, the best bet would be to head to Max as the show releases. In the meantime, feel free to catch up on Nancy Drew Seasons 1-3, all streaming now on Max.

Is There a Trailer for Nancy Drew Season 4?

Yes, there is! The Nancy Drew Season 4 trailer was released on May 16, and you can watch it in the player above. The roughly-30-second teaser promises "ghosts, demons, and spiders", with the threat of new dangers coming for Nancy and her friends before we reach the end of this tale.

Who Are the Cast and Crew of Nancy Drew Season 4?

There are quite a few returning faces in this season of Nancy Drew. Among them are Kennedy McMann as Nancy Drew, Leah Lewis as George Fan, Maddison Jaizani as Bess Marvin, Tunji Kasim as Ned "Nick" Nickerson, Alex Saxon as Ace, Riley Smith as Ryan Hudson, Scott Wolf as Carson Drew. All of those characters have been around since the beginning of the show and in all 49 episodes released so far. A few newer faces will also make another appearance. These include Jenaya Ross as Copperhead, Carmen Moore as Hannah Gruen, Ariah Lee as Ted Fan, Geraldine Chiu as Jesse Fan, and John Harlan Kim as Agent Park. Overall, there aren’t many details on any of the newer characters, but it seems like a lot of older faces are returning for this last season.

Noga Landau is continuing her role as creator and writer. Both Melissa Marlette and Katie Schwartz are continuing their roles as story editors with Schwartz being promoted to executive story editor. Further than that, information has not been released about the other potential writers or editors that have been active in Nancy Drew’s past and whether any of them will be back for the final run.

What Do We Know About the Nancy Drew Season 4 Plot?

Image via The CW

McMann summed up the upcoming season by talking about the future of the Drew Crew. This is what she said:

"A lot of the season is about becoming an adult and each of [The Drew Crew's] own personal journeys in that way. From a career perspective even, they’re all starting their official adult lives in a lot of ways. They’ve moved out of their parent's houses if they lived there before. Nancy’s opened her investigator business. George is studying law. Bess is the new Keeper of the Historical Society. Nick is sorta figuring out where he stands with everything now that Nick and George are broken up. Ace just started working at the morgue. There’s sorta all of these branches that have happened... There’s also the sort of primary mystery of the season which kicks off in the first episode that inherently unites them, and they all will be working together to solve that throughout the season."

Furthermore, executive producers Landau and Melinda Hsu spoke with Entertainment Weekly about the upcoming season. One of the major plot points that the producers focused on was the fate of Ace and Nancy after the curse. "We definitely will pick up with Ace wanting to know why Nancy ran out of his apartment like that," they said. "His question to her, ‘Are you in trouble?’ is going to be the thing on his mind if and when we start season 4. ‘Why did Nancy run out of my apartment just when I thought she was going to kiss me? I bet she’s in trouble, I need to find out what’s going on."

Image via CW

As fans of the show know, this romance has been simmering for three seasons now. The producers also talked about that relationship and said that "It’s only ramping it up even more, for sure. For me, this show is always about the simmering love and yearning — for multiple characters, but especially for Nancy and now for Nancy and Ace together.” Obviously, this supernatural obstacle will be the focus of the upcoming season. That being said some rumors are running amok that another force will intervene before Nancy can return to Ace. For now, we are left wondering what it might be, but hopefully, we will get some sort of sneak peek soon. Here's the official synopsis for the season:

Season Four begins as Nancy (Kennedy McMann) launches a new investigation to find a group of missing bodies from Horseshoe Bay’s cemetery that have been dug up and stolen – or have possibly risen. As Nancy is drawn into this ghostly case, a string of unexplained paranormal crimes leads the Drew Crew to believe that the literal sins of the town’s past have returned to haunt the living. Meanwhile, Nancy struggles with yearning for Ace (Alex Saxon), the man she loves. But when a slow-burning attraction begins between Nancy and the son of Ryan Hudson’s (Riley Smith) newest enemy, Nancy must decide whether this love interest is worth the ire of both her father and Ace – whose own heart may be tempted by a new relationship too.

So What Happens to Nancy Drew Now?

Unfortunately, as the Drew Crew grows up, it seems our time as the audience is ending. While Nancy Drew managed to survive the flurry of cuts within The CW and actually get a fourth season, it won't last beyond that mark. The spin-off series Tom Swift was green-lit but canceled after only five episodes. Some sources report that CBS Studios are willing to find another home for the series if there is enough interest, but the initial series had low ratings and viewership, so it isn’t looking too hopeful.

For now, however, the Drew Crew has another supernatural attack on their city. Right now, the Crew is spread out in all walks of life, from the morgue to pursuing law. They will have to come together and fight more than one curse if they all want a happily ever after.