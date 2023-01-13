Another CW show is coming to an end as the network announced the premiere date for Nancy Drew's fourth and final season. The series is set to return on Wednesday, May 31 at 8 p.m. ET. Its series finale will air on August 23 alongside the series finale of Riverdale.

Nancy Drew first premiered in 2019 and introduced viewers to a slightly older iteration of the infamous mystery solver. In Season 1, Nancy (Kennedy McMann) was a recent high school graduate hoping to leave her hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine to pursue a college education. However, her plans are upended after she finds herself drawn into a supernatural mystery. Unable to resist a good mystery, she and her friends set out to solve a murder.

In Season 3, the Drew Crew went head-to-head with Nancy's ancestor, Temperance Hudson (Bo Martynowska and Olivia Taylor Dudley). As the season reached its end, Temperance was on the cusp of destroying Horseshoe Bay and the team just barely managed to stop her for good. However, Temperance left them with one final blow: reanimating corpses from the cemetery. She also cursed Nancy so that if she tries to act on her feelings for Ace (Alex Saxon), disaster will strike. Season 4 will pick up these threads as the stakes only continue to escalate. While little else is known, showrunners Noga Landau and Melinda Hsu Taylor promised that Season 4 will be "a worthy and resonant payoff."

About the show's end, president of entertainment at The CW Network Brad Schwartz said,

"'Riverdale' and 'Nancy Drew' are two beloved CW series with some of the most passionate and dedicated fans in all of television, and these final seasons are true gifts to them. As we prepare to say farewell to these iconic characters, there are still plenty of surprises and shocking twists packed into both series as they conclude at the top of their game."

Nancy Drew was created by Landau, Stephanie Savage, and Josh Schwartz. Additional cast includes Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Tunji Kasim, Riley Smith, Scott Wolf, Carmen Moore, Jenaya Ross, Ariah Lee, and Geraldine Chiu. There's currently no public word on whether the new season will include new recurring or guest stars.

Nancy Drew's final season premieres Wednesday, May 31 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW, streaming next day on The CW app and website. Seasons 1-3 are streaming now on HBO Max. Revisit the cast and crew's NYCC appearance below: