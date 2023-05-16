The Drew Crew is back! The CW's supernatural mystery series Nancy Drew returns for its fourth and final season later this month. After many spooky happenings, Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and her friends are ready to take on their final mystery of the show. Ahead of the premiere on May 31, The CW released the Season 4 trailer.

In its 30 seconds, the trailer promises "ghosts, demons, and spiders (oh, my!)" as the Drew Crew face some of the biggest threats to hit Horseshoe Bay. The trailer pulls no punches, almost immediately showcasing a group of reanimated corpses that are just a handful of many following the Season 3 finale. Unsurprisingly, the group will continue finding themselves in varying levels of peril, with another death imminent as Nancy holds someone in her arms and says, "You are not gonna die tonight." Moreover, it also seems the crew will partake in more rituals, though what exactly they could be for remains a mystery until the show returns.

The Season 4 premiere, entitled "The Dilemma of the Lover's Curse," picks up following the Season 3 finale in which Nancy heads to the cemetery and finds that all the bodies are no longer safe and sound six feet under. She begins to investigate the strange, and, frankly, horrifying case, leading her and the others to postulate the event happened due to the town's murky past. Nancy also faces challenges in the love department, struggling with her feelings towards Ace (Alex Saxon) and a new face that crops up. Meanwhile, Ace is also drawn towards a new relationship -- which isn't a complete surprise given how Nancy was forced to reject him thanks to a pesky curse from Temperance.

Image via The CW

RELATED: 'Nancy Drew' Season 4: Cast, Plot, Streaming Details, and Everything We Know So Far

Who's Returning for Nancy Drew Season 4?

Along with McMann and Saxon, several cast members are set to return for the show's final season. Returning members of the Drew Crew include Maddison Jaizani as Bess, Tunji Kasim as Nick, and Leah Lewis as George. Scott Wolf returns as Carson Drew, one of Nancy's dads. Riley Smith plays Nancy's other dad, Ryan Hudson. For now, no further guest or recurring stars have been announced.

Though Nancy Drew is sadly coming to an end, showrunners Noga Landau and Melinda Hsu Taylor previously stated that "Season 4 will be a worthy and resonant payoff for their continued love and support." They also noted that they "are so honored and proud to have brought Nancy Drew’s iconic determination, individuality and resilience to life in a years-long collaboration with incredible creative talents in front of the camera, behind the scenes and among our studio and network partners."

Nancy Drew returns Wednesday, May 31, at 8 p.m. ET on The CW. Episodes will be available the following day on The CW app and website. Read the full Season 4 premiere synopsis and watch the trailer below: