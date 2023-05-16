The Drew Crew is back! The CW's supernatural mystery series Nancy Drew returns for its fourth and final season later this month. After many spooky happenings, Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and her friends are ready to take on their final mystery of the show. Ahead of the premiere on May 31, The CW released the Season 4 trailer.
In its 30 seconds, the trailer promises "ghosts, demons, and spiders (oh, my!)" as the Drew Crew face some of the biggest threats to hit Horseshoe Bay. The trailer pulls no punches, almost immediately showcasing a group of reanimated corpses that are just a handful of many following the Season 3 finale. Unsurprisingly, the group will continue finding themselves in varying levels of peril, with another death imminent as Nancy holds someone in her arms and says, "You are not gonna die tonight." Moreover, it also seems the crew will partake in more rituals, though what exactly they could be for remains a mystery until the show returns.
The Season 4 premiere, entitled "The Dilemma of the Lover's Curse," picks up following the Season 3 finale in which Nancy heads to the cemetery and finds that all the bodies are no longer safe and sound six feet under. She begins to investigate the strange, and, frankly, horrifying case, leading her and the others to postulate the event happened due to the town's murky past. Nancy also faces challenges in the love department, struggling with her feelings towards Ace (Alex Saxon) and a new face that crops up. Meanwhile, Ace is also drawn towards a new relationship -- which isn't a complete surprise given how Nancy was forced to reject him thanks to a pesky curse from Temperance.
Who's Returning for Nancy Drew Season 4?
Along with McMann and Saxon, several cast members are set to return for the show's final season. Returning members of the Drew Crew include Maddison Jaizani as Bess, Tunji Kasim as Nick, and Leah Lewis as George. Scott Wolf returns as Carson Drew, one of Nancy's dads. Riley Smith plays Nancy's other dad, Ryan Hudson. For now, no further guest or recurring stars have been announced.
Though Nancy Drew is sadly coming to an end, showrunners Noga Landau and Melinda Hsu Taylor previously stated that "Season 4 will be a worthy and resonant payoff for their continued love and support." They also noted that they "are so honored and proud to have brought Nancy Drew’s iconic determination, individuality and resilience to life in a years-long collaboration with incredible creative talents in front of the camera, behind the scenes and among our studio and network partners."
Nancy Drew returns Wednesday, May 31, at 8 p.m. ET on The CW. Episodes will be available the following day on The CW app and website. Read the full Season 4 premiere synopsis and watch the trailer below:
"Season Four begins as Nancy (Kennedy McMann) launches a new investigation to find a group of missing bodies from Horseshoe Bay’s cemetery that have been dug up and stolen – or have possibly risen. As Nancy is drawn into this ghostly case, a string of unexplained paranormal crimes leads the Drew Crew to believe that the literal sins of the town’s past have returned to haunt the living. Meanwhile, Nancy struggles with yearning for Ace (Alex Saxon), the man she loves. But when a slow-burning attraction begins between Nancy and the son of Ryan Hudson’s (Riley Smith) newest enemy, Nancy must decide whether this love interest is worth the ire of both her father and Ace – whose own heart may be tempted by a new relationship too."