The Big Picture The cancelation of Nancy Drew after just four seasons was shocking and left fans without a proper ending, but the series finale managed to provide a satisfying conclusion.

The network's approach to the cancelation was considered disrespectful and lacking in consideration for the creative team and fans of the show.

Executive producer Larry Teng expressed his frustration with the network, praising the writers for creating a satisfying finale on short notice and expressing gratitude towards the fans for their support.

Following the finale of the cult favorite CW series Nancy Drew, the series' executive producer Larry Teng took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice his dissatisfaction with the network's approach to the series' abrupt cancelation. The cancelation of Nancy Drew after just four seasons was one of many shocking cancelations by the CW last year, as the network has shifted focus to unscripted content, according to a Deadline report.

The Series Finale that Almost Didn't Happen

Nancy Drew aired its final episode on August 23, 2023, concluding the series' all-too-short four-season run. The final episode saw Nancy Drew, played by Kennedy McCann, face off against her final monster, the Sin Eater, all while further exploring her past. Overall, the finale managed to provide a satisfying ending for fans of the series, no small feat considering the circumstances of the series' cancelation which was, according to Teng, less than courteous.

"From what I've read, the reaction to the series finale have been mostly positive," Teng wrote on his X account. "Now imagine if you watched the finale without us knowing it would be the last episode of [Nancy Drew] ever. Because that's what almost happened." It wasn't until series star McCann reached out to the network regarding possible scheduling conflicts with her work on The Good Lawyer, that the network informed them of the series' cancelation.

"Had our studio not made the call," Teng said, "who knows if we would've ever been told." This disregard for the series creators, and fans, would have meant a less satisfying ending to the series. "...[T]here were only four episodes left to shoot and the writers were already breaking the finale," Teng said. The lack of consideration regarding the creative work behind the series wouldn't have just left the creative team behind the series in a lurch but would have also certainly left fans of the series with a less-than-satisfying ending.

Teng did not mince words regarding his opinion on the matter. "What a f*cking shitty way of telling us we were getting canceled. Thank god the Studio called." He went on to note that fans "...deserved the most proper ending possible." He was also sure to give credit to the writers, who managed to create a satisfying finale on such short notice, saying,"[t]hat's why I praise the writers for pulling it together at the end."

Teng closed his statements by thanking the fans, "I'm glad y'all enjoyed the finale. You deserved that. Long live our #Drewds and the #DrewCrew," he wrote in conclusion. And hopefully, the series can live on through the fan community.