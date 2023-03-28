Fans of beautiful interior architecture and Mr. Napkin Head screamed in anguish recently at the dispiriting news that the newest Nancy Meyers movie had been canned at Netflix. This harsh demise came about reportedly because of its $150 million budget ($80 million of which would go to the cast, who needed larger upfront fees since Netflix movies don’t produce long-term revenue streams). As producer Franklin Leonard pointed on out Twitter, Nancy Meyers is in rarefied company, alongside the likes of James Cameron and Christopher Nolan, of being a writer/director who delivered two or more original $100+ million domestic performers. Yet, she's still not worthy of the kind of massive budgets Netflix handed out to earlier movies like 6 Underground or Outlaw King.

This development is a frustrating one not just because of how it shows how little Hollywood values Nancy Meyers, but also how the romantic comedy is often undervalued in the film industry. Despite how skittish movie studios are over these titles, they’re often quite lucrative and always making money in the long term.

RELATED: It's Time We Finally Rank the Massive Kitchens From Nancy Meyers Movies

How Profitable Are Romantic Comedies?

Romantic comedies are a genre that often dominated the space of “mid-budget cinema” in the global film industry. These titles don’t require CGI characters or massive explosions, which can run up the budgets of big superhero or sci-fi blockbusters. However, they often feature movie stars and are set in lavish locations, neither of which come cheap. It’s possible to make a microbudget romantic comedy, but typically, romantic comedies require budgets in the $30-60 million range. That doesn’t mean it takes chump change to make romantic comedies, but on these budgets, romantic comedies typically do make a profit.

For this exercise, let’s examine the profitability of romantic comedies from the last few years rather than way earlier eras like the 1990s. This is when romantic comedies that could dominate the annual box office and the theatrical landscape looked radically different. Though in the modern world it’s rare to see something pull in Pretty Woman-level grosses, there are still plenty of opportunities for these projects to be profitable.

How Well Are Modern Romantic Comedies Doing at the Box Office?

Let’s look at 2019, a year when theatrical romantic comedies were scarce at movie theaters. That lack of volume and underperformers like Long Shot didn’t paint a hopeful portrait of this genre’s enduring financial viability, yet there were still notably profitable ventures in 2019. Yesterday made over $150 million that year, including a little over $73 million domestically, while Last Christmas managed to exceed $128 million worldwide on a $30 million budget. Meanwhile, something like Isn't it Romantic? would've almost certainly broken even worldwide on a $30 million budget (it made $48.7 million domestically) if Warner Bros. hadn't chosen to sell international rights to the title to Netflix. Speaking of Rebel Wilson vehicles, the 2016 film How to be Single cracked $100 million worldwide on a $37 million budget, nearly tripling its costs.

These titles aren’t bringing in the revenue of an average James Cameron movie, but they’re still breaking even at the end of the day. Plus, even in the dwindling market for physical home media, romantic comedies can still have a long shelf life for movie studios even after these titles leave theaters. In the summer of 2011, Crazy Stupid Love and Cowboys & Aliens debuted on the same weekend. The latter film made slightly more at the domestic marketplace, but if you showed anybody a picture from it more than a decade later, they’d assume it’s from some Western-themed Knives Out sequel. By contrast, GIFs of Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in Crazy Stupid Love are everywhere. Through TV and streaming airings, these kinds of titles have lived on as cozy comfort-viewing. Major studios have a tough time seeing how long-term revenue can be important, but that’s just the kind of money romantic comedies provide.

Nancy Meyers Movies Always Do Well at the Box Office

Image Via Warner Bros.

Then there are the works of Nancy Meyers, which always tend to turn a profit despite hefty budgets stemming from their star-studded casts. Every single one of the movies Nancy Meyers has directed (starting with The Parent Trap in 1998) has cracked at least $63.2 million domestically. Save for The Parent Trap, each of her films has exceeded $100 million overseas, with The Intern amassing a sizeable $121.3 million internationally as recently as 2015. These films don't come cheap, but they also tend to bring in moviegoers and stick around in the public consciousness for years afterward. Unfortunately, that reliable profitability hasn’t been enough to keep the romantic comedy around at the major movie studios.

In 2015, Warner Bros. made way more money on The Intern than on big-budget titles like Pan, Point Break, or Jupiter Ascending. Guess which kind of movies, though, Warner Bros. opted to keep making in droves.

Why Aren't Studios Making More Romantic Comedies?

It’s obvious that romantic comedies, so long as they aren’t released to theaters with the kind of insurmountable $120 million budget of How Do You Know, can score some kind of profit. So why don’t movie studios make more of them? Put simply, their long-term profits aren’t seen as important or massive as big action blockbusters. Hollywood studios can often be very short-sighted in figuring out what movies to make and support. That phenomenon can be seen in how most companies have spent the last decade enamored with recreating lightning-in-a-bottle successes like The Avengers. This approach has sent studios on costly wild goose chases at the expense of making smaller movies like romantic comedies that are reliable moneymakers. You may not ever see a romantic comedy be as profitable as Star Wars: The Force Awakens, but it’s also rare to see one that loses as much money as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Still, the priorities of Hollywood studios have been clear for a while now, with romantic comedies and other genres exclusive to mid-budget cinema falling out of favor theatrically sometime around 2013. Streamers have picked up the slack in many respects, though the canning of the new Nancy Meyers film by Netflix shows that even in the streaming landscape, this genre isn’t immune from being shortchanged. This phenomenon isn’t surprising, but that doesn’t make it any less frustrating. It’s time for studios to recognize that romantic comedies are far more resilient at the box office than conventional wisdom would suggest. After all, if something like Last Christmas can do over four times its budget at the worldwide box office, imagine how much something that really takes off with the public would do globally.