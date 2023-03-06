Romantic comedy legend Nancy Meyers is back in the director's chair, and a bevy of stars are lining up to join her. Scarlett Johansson, Penélope Cruz, Michael Fassbender, and Owen Wilson are circling her new project, Paris Paramount. The Hollywood Reporter has the news that the quartet of actors are eyeing Meyers' new film, which she will write, direct, and produce for Netflix.

Paris Paramount (which may be a working title, or a code name) will center around an up-and-coming writer-director who forms a fruitful professional and romantic partnership with her producer. They break up, but are thrown back together when they collaborate on a massive new project, forcing them to navigate their relationship amidst the chaos of a star-studded movie production. The project has an autobiographical tinge to it; Meyers herself had a similar relationship with writer/producer/director Charles Shyer, who she married in 1980 and divorced in 1999. Perhaps commensurate with the star power associated with it, Paris Paramount boasts one of the highest budgets for a romantic comedy in Hollywood history, with current projections in the $130-150 million range.

Johansson is also accomplished as an action star, starring as the super-spy Black Widow over a slew of Marvel projects over the years, culminating in her own 2021 solo film. She can next be seen in Wes Anderson's Asteroid City, the Greg Berlanti Apple film Project Artemis, and Kristin Scott Thomas' directorial debut, My Mother's Wedding. A frequent collaborator with legendary director Pedro Almodóvar in her native Spain, Cruz has also achieved success in American films, starring in Vanilla Sky, Vicky Cristina Barcelona, and Murder on the Orient Express. She can next be seen in Michael Mann's Ferrari. An Oscar nominee for his roles in 12 Years a Slave and Steve Jobs, Fassbender is also known for his well-received performances as Magneto in a number of X-Men films. He can next be seen in Taika Waititi's Next Goal Wins, and David Fincher's The Killer. A mainstay in the films of Wes Anderson and a familiar presence in the so-called "Frat Pack" comedies alongside Vince Vaughn and Ben Stiller, Wilson will next appear in the indie comedy Paint, Disney's horror comedy Haunted Mansion, and the second season of the Marvel series Loki.

Meyers' Netflix project was announced early last year; at one point, Jennifer Lawrence was slated to star, but she has since departed the project. It will be Meyers' first directorial role since 2015's The Intern. She wrote a successful string of comedies in the '80s and '90s, including Private Benjamin, Baby Boom, and both Father of the Bride films, before helming 1998's The Parent Trap. She followed it up with a series of upscale rom-coms featuring big stars and incredible interior design, including Something's Gotta Give, The Holiday, and It's Complicated.

