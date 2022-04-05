The rom-com queen is teaming up with the king of streamers again.

Today it has been announced that Academy Award nominee and prolific romantic-comedy filmmaker Nancy Meyers has signed on to write, direct, and produce a brand-new feature film for the streaming platform Netflix. According to Deadline’s reporting, the currently untitled film will be an ensemble comedy.

This film will actually be the second collaboration between Meyers and the streamer. In 2020, they paired to make Father of the Bride Part 3 (ish), a short film continuation of the films Father of the Bride and Father of the Bride Part II, which Meyers originally wrote. The short film reunited the casts of the first two movies Steve Martin, Diane Keaton, Martin Short, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, George Newbern, and Kieran Culkin, and brought in some new faces with Florence Pugh, Ben Platt, Alexandra Shipp, and Robert De Niro, to benefit the World Central Kitchen.

This Netflix movie will be Meyers' first time working on a feature film in years. Her last time in the director’s chair was for 2015’s The Intern, starring Anne Hathaway and De Niro. It was also the last feature film she wrote for. However, she was in the producer chair again a couple of years later for 2017’s Home Again starring Reese Witherspoon. But outside those two films, Meyers has not worked on anything in recent years, save for the previously mentioned Father of the Bride Part 3 (ish) and a Walmart commercial that featured film composer Hans Zimmer.

Meyers’ feature film writing debut came in the form of Private Benjamin, the Goldie Hawn film that saw a woman from high society joining the U.S. Army, and it earned her an Academy Award nomination for writing. Since then Meyers has had a career writing a number of audience beloved films. Meyers wrote both Father of the Bride, The Parent Trap remake starring Lindsay Lohan, and Something’s Gotta Give which gave Keaton her most recent Academy Award nomination.

Meyers' made her directorial debut with the previously mentioned The Parent Trap remake. Since then, she has directed a number of films, many of which she also wrote. Her other past directing credits include films like Something’s Gotta Give, The Holiday, and It’s Complicated.

Outside of Meyers connection with the new film for Netflix, not much else is known about the project. No title, plot description, cast, or expected release date has been announced for the film. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates on this upcoming project!

